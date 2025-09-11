Asset Based Finance Lawyer Tom Dell’Avvocato Joins Crowell & Moring in London

Further strengthens the firm's capabilities in cross-border asset-based lending, private credit, and specialty finance

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Dell'Avvocato has joined Crowell & Moring U.K. LLP as a partner in its Financial Services Group. Dell'Avvocato brings extensive experience in non-contentious banking and finance transactions, with a focus on domestic and cross-border asset-based lending, as well as leveraged and specialty finance. He advises alternative and private capital providers, bank and non-bank lenders, and corporate borrowers on the structuring, restructuring, and execution of complex financing arrangements.

Joining Dell'Avvocato in Crowell's London office is associate Kieran Barnes. Dell'Avvocato and Barnes have worked closely together for several years on large mandates, and both join Crowell from Squire Patton Boggs.

"Tom's arrival strengthens our already highly regarded team of finance lawyers in London, advising clients across a broad range of finance matters, with a particular focus on asset-based lending, derivatives, distressed debt, and other forms of specialty finance," said Robert Weekes , managing partner of the firm's London office and a member of the firm's Management Board. "His addition is a key part of the continuing growth of our London team, and I am looking forward to Tom and Kieran working closely with our other practices, such as Restructuring and Insolvency, to support clients across this dynamic sector."

Dell'Avvocato has led various high-profile deals, including the publicized financing of New Look retail group, through cross-border first and second lien asset-based lending facilities provided by Wells Fargo and Blazehill Capital. He also advised BZ Capital in connection with the provision of comprehensive, tailored cross-border asset-based lending facilities to the sponsor-backed Cooper & Turner group.

"The firm is committed to continuing to build its cross-border financial services practice," said Carlton Greene , co-chair of Crowell's Financial Services Group. "Tom's experience enhances the group's capabilities to advise on complex transactions, market innovation, and deliver practical, commercial solutions for lenders, borrowers, and other stakeholders navigating today's financial landscape."

Dell'Avvocato's addition is the latest investment in Crowell's financial services practice. In 2021, lawyers from the Wall Street boutique, Kibbe & Orbe , joined the firm's New York, London, and Washington, D.C. offices to provide expanded service offerings to clients in the financial services industry. That same year, Crowell also added a market-leading derivatives team to the London office.

"I'm delighted to join a thriving London office, which has grown at pace, with a clear sense of mission in the city and beyond," said Dell'Avvocato. "Joining Crowell's global platform and reconnecting with accomplished former colleagues is a privilege and an exciting opportunity to serve and enhance the growth of new and existing clients. I look forward to supporting the firm and our clients' continued success," said Dell'Avvocato.

Dell'Avvocato studied at the University of Nottingham and The University of Law. He is recognized as a "Rising Star" in The Legal 500, "One to Watch in the United Kingdom" for Banking and Finance by Best Lawyers, and is ranked as a "Stand-out Lawyer" by Thomson Reuters.

