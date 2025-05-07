Crisil named Category Leader in Chartis Credit Lending Operations

NEW YORK and LONDON, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crisil, the global provider of advanced analytics and credit risk management solutions, has been recognised as Category Leader in the Chartis Credit Lending Operations, 2025: Quadrant Update.

The recognition, published in April 2025, underscores Crisil's strengths in providing cutting-edge loan origination products and market leading credit lifecycle solutions to clients worldwide. It highlights the holistic value proposition of our managed services for loan operations, including loan servicing, data remediation, limit and covenant monitoring.

The Quadrant Update emphasises Crisil's position as a global leader in the credit risk management space through evaluation of its credit and risk capabilities, analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and technology, and the dynamic feedback mechanism of its solutions.

Says Ashish Vora, President, Crisil Intelligence, "We are proud to be recognised as Category Leader by Chartis. This achievement is a testament to delivering products that empower our clients to accelerate their credit decisioning and transform their credit operations. We continue to invest in AI-based analytics, cutting-edge technology and credit capabilities to stay ahead of the curve and enhance our customer centricity."

The Crisil solutions covered as part of this Quadrant Update include:

Credit+ suite for credit lending operations Credit+ Loan Origination: Enables clients to seamlessly manage and automate their origination process and incorporate GenAI in credit note generation and credit decisioning Credit+ Pricing Engine: Helps bank's relationship managers identify mis-priced transactions, relationships, and products using AI / ML and heuristics-based approach and recommends product pricing Credit+ Early Warning System: Helps financial institutions actively monitor the quality of their credit portfolio and lower loan-loss contingencies. It leverages GenAI to monitor internal and external data, rule-based flags, and multi-dimensional triggers to detect changes in credit quality and provide risk managers with actionable insights and corrective action plans

Analytics and point solutions across collateral management, limit management and loan management journeys. This is enabled through Crisil's extensive domain expertise and technology capabilities

across collateral management, limit management and loan management journeys. This is enabled through Crisil's extensive domain expertise and technology capabilities Loan management system (LMS) migrations including system transformations, architecture rationalisations and data remediation

migrations including system transformations, architecture rationalisations and data remediation Transaction management , including deal originations and deal setups in LMS, including risk oversight of loans throughout their lifecycle

, including deal originations and deal setups in LMS, including risk oversight of loans throughout their lifecycle Post-close services managed across syndicated/bilateral facilities and agented/participant transactions

managed across syndicated/bilateral facilities and agented/participant transactions Portfolio management activities such as periodic covenant monitoring, ongoing limit monitoring and breach reporting, Early Warning System trigger and alert monitoring, and collateral management system updates

Says Abhik Pal, Global Head of Practice, Crisil Integral IQ, "The Chartis recognition reinforces our position as the preferred industry partner and is a testament to our commitment to provide utmost customer outcomes by combining managed services and tech-enabled solutions. Our comprehensive managed services, backed by our strong technical and domain capabilities, make us a trusted partner for activities across the value chain, including system migration, data remediation, loan servicing and periodic system updates."

About Crisil Intelligence (formerly Market Intelligence & Analytics)

Crisil Intelligence is a leading provider of research, consulting, risk solutions and advanced data analytics, serving clients across government, private and public enterprises. We leverage our expertise in data-driven insights and strong benchmarking capabilities to help clients navigate complex external ecosystems, identify opportunities and mitigate risks. By combining cutting-edge analytics, machine learning and AI capabilities with deep industry knowledge, we empower our clients to make informed decisions, drive business growth and build resilient capacities.

For more information, visit Intelligence.Crisil.com

About Crisil Integral IQ (formerly Global Research & Risk Solutions)

Crisil Integral IQ delivers solutions and actionable intelligence to top financial institutions, driving strategic transformation, risk optimization, and operational excellence. Our offerings across research, risk, lending, analytics and operations have empowered clients to navigate complex markets, mitigate risks and unlock new opportunities. Our domain expertise, innovative solutions, future-ready technologies such as AI and data science give clients the confidence to accelerate growth and achieve sustainable competitive advantage. Our globally diverse workforce operates in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Australia and the Middle East.

For more information, visit IntegralIQ.Crisil.com

About Crisil

Crisil is a global, insights-driven analytics company. Our extraordinary domain expertise and analytical rigour help clients make mission-critical decisions with confidence.

Large and highly respected firms partner with us for the most reliable opinions on risk in India, and for uncovering powerful insights and turning risks into opportunities globally. We are integral to multiplying their opportunities and success.

Headquartered in India, Crisil is majority owned by S&P Global.

Founded in 1987 as India's first credit rating agency, our expertise today extends across businesses: Crisil Ratings, Crisil Intelligence, Crisil Coalition Greenwich and Crisil Integral IQ.

Crisil's global workforce operates in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Australia and the Middle East, setting the standards by which industries are measured.

For more information, visit www.Crisil.com

