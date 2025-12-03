Crisil features in Chartis RiskTech100 2026 for third successive year

Improves ranking to #36; retains pole position in Model Validation category

MUMBAI, India and NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crisil Ltd , the global provider of advanced analytics and credit risk management solutions, has risen one place to #36 in the RiskTech100 2026 report published by Chartis Research this month. This is the third consecutive year Crisil has earned a Top 50 ranking, improving steadily from #49 in 2024 to #37 this year, and #36 in 'Chartis RiskTech100 2026'. The independent annual assessment ranks the world's 100 best providers of risk and compliance technology and services.

"Crisil continues to leverage its traditional domain capabilities in model validation, model governance, credit analytics and risk intelligence with AI technology, while strengthening its solutions in lending and other areas," said Sid Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis. "This accounts for Crisil's steady move up in the RiskTech100® rankings."

The report also recognised Crisil as a Category Leader in model validation for the fourth successive year, based on a risk technology survey, product demonstration, customer reference checks, and third-party sources of information. The process evaluated Crisil's GenAI capabilities across the model risk lifecycle, including model development, validation, governance, inventory management, and risk management and control.

Says Suprabha AD, President & Business Head, Crisil Integral IQ, "This recognition is a testament to our consistent efforts to deliver best-in-class offerings to our clients. Since 2015, we have validated over 25000 models for our clients and our constant push for innovation has enabled us to launch new solutions including Crisil GenEye Credit and Crisil DeepMine this year. Combining human-led expertise with AI-driven autonomy, our solutions enable clients to make informed decisions that will help them stay ahead of the game."

Crisil's risk management solutions expedite regulatory and internal compliance, enable informed decision-making, and deliver substantial cost efficiencies for financial institutions (FIs). Among the key solutions are:

Model Infinity: A cloud-ready platform for model inventory, workflow and governance. It leverages advanced analytics and robust reporting to address distinct model inventory and model risk management requirements.

Scenario Expansion Manager: This adaptable tool empowers FIs to seamlessly define, design, expand and analyze regulatory and internal stress-testing scenarios with precision and flexibility.

Credit+ Intelligent Credit Origination: Streamlines credit risk assessment and credit rating framework through a combination of objective and subjective methodologies, enabling decision-making at lenders.

Credit+ Early Warning Signals: A credit risk monitoring infrastructure for active surveillance of credit portfolios. Combines internal and external data and a multi-dimensional trigger library to identify early warning signals at the facility/ instrument, borrower and portfolio levels to deliver granular insights and risk intelligence.

Credit+ Loan Origination system: Enables seamless, AI-powered automation of the loan origination process, delivering credit risk intelligence and smart insights for credit decision-making.

Internal credit risk models: Crisil's 32 credit risk models help FIs rate a wide range of credits, including corporate (large, mid and small), sector-specific, project finance and retail exposures.

Crisil GenEye Credit: Gen AI-based, automated creation of credit reports across key sections such as business description, financial performance, industry analysis and SWOT analysis.

Crisil DeepMine: A Gen AI-based solution that automates loan data extraction from credit agreements with built-in exception handling and configurable outputs to streamline downstream activities like deal setup, loan booking and reconciliations.

Says Ashish Vora, President & Business Head - Data and Analytics, Crisil, "Crisil's continued ascent in this year's RiskTech100 reflects its ability to consistently augment its strong credit and risk capabilities to keep pace with evolving risk management practices. As risk variables emerge at an ever-increasing rate, Crisil's AI-powered risk offerings remain one of the most robust in the industry and are designed to help navigate our clients' business journeys."

The latest accolade from Chartis follows Crisil's recent recognition across 4 different Gartner Hype Cycle reports this year for their capabilities in AI-driven solutions and innovation within the banking and finance sectors.

About Crisil Limited

Crisil is a global, insights-driven analytics company. Our extraordinary domain expertise and analytical rigour help clients make mission-critical decisions with confidence.

Large and highly respected firms partner with us for the most reliable opinions on risk in India, and for uncovering powerful insights and turning risks into opportunities globally. We are integral to multiplying their opportunities and success.

Headquartered in India, Crisil is majority owned by S&P Global.

Founded in 1987 as India's first credit rating agency, our expertise today extends across businesses: Crisil Ratings, Crisil Intelligence, Crisil Coalition Greenwich and Crisil Integral IQ.

Crisil's global workforce operates in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Australia and the Middle East, setting the standards by which industries are measured.

For more information, visit Crisil.com Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter

