Credence Research expands global presence with a new European office in London

Credence Research Europe Ltd. opens a new, London-based European HQ, strengthening services across ICT, healthcare, consumer industries, chemicals, agriculture, defence, and aerospace.

Announcement

Credence Research has officially expanded into Europe with the launch of Credence Research Europe Ltd., located at 128 City Road, London, EC1V 2NX, United Kingdom. The new office will serve as a strategic hub to address the growing European demand and to provide closer access to clients across the region.

Strategic Importance & Benefits

London was selected for its pivotal role in global business and connectivity, making it an ideal location to strengthen client engagement and market coverage. The office will focus on key sectors including ICT, healthcare, consumer markets, chemicals, agriculture, and defence & aerospace. This expansion reflects Credence Research's commitment to delivering deeper insights, faster support, and enhanced collaboration for European clients.

Expanded Market Research Services

The London office will provide a comprehensive suite of market research and consulting services that are key components in the due diligence process, including:

Industry Market Sizing and Forecast Reports

Competitive Landscape & Benchmarking

Customer and Demand Analysis (including Voice of the Customer & CX)

Regional and Segment Opportunity Mapping

Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy & Execution

Trend and Innovation Tracking

Custom Research and Advisory Projects

Keith Phillips, Sales Director of Credence Research Europe Ltd., commented: "This new office marks an important step in Credence Research's global growth journey. Europe is a dynamic and diverse market, and being closer to our clients will enable us to deliver faster, sharper insights across critical industries. I look forward to leading our London office with a focus on innovation, collaboration, and measurable value for our partners."

About Keith

Keith Phillips is Director of Credence Research Europe and he is tasked with leading commercial operations from his base in the company's London headquarters. An experienced international commercial leader and an accredited growth consultant, Keith has a proven track record of delivering over £100M+ in business growth across the SaaS, market research, digital, and professional services sectors. His earlier work with VCs provided him with vast exposure to start-ups, scale-ups, corporates, and investors, which developed his ability to support a diverse range of clients. He combines analytical rigor with entrepreneurial agility to deliver measurable, lasting value for clients who focus on pan-European and global markets.

About Credence Research

Reliable, comprehensive due diligence is a crucial step in any significant business action-plan, helping leaders and investors to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and ensure successful outcomes. Credence Research is a leading international provider of market intelligence, and a key component in this process.

With a reputation for delivering high-quality, deep-dive industry analysis, comprehensive market assessments, and consultancy services, our approach combines primary and secondary research, quantitative forecasting, qualitative insight, and rigorous analysis of key performance indicators to create deep-dice reports that uncover real value.

Our strategic insights are based on extensive data acquisition agreements, robust research frameworks, expert interviews, and advanced data modelling techniques. This meticulous approach results in market-leading, dependable, and highly detailed reports, widely recognized as authoritative primary sources for evaluating market performance, opportunity, and potential.

Empowering entrepreneurs, corporations, investors, and policymakers with the clarity and confidence to make well-informed decisions, Credence Research provides insights across a wide range of industries including ICT, healthcare, consumer goods, chemicals, agriculture, defence, and aerospace.

The launch of our London office reinforces our global strategy to expand into high-growth regions while maintaining strong partnerships with our clients, demonstrating our commitment to innovation, regional expertise, and actionable intelligence.

