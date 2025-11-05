White Oil Market Poised for Steady Growth, Projected to USD 3.16 billion by 2032 - Credence Research

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The White Oil market is expanding steadily on the back of rising demand across pharmaceuticals, personal care, plastics and polymer processing, food-grade applications, and specialty industrial uses, supported by the product's high purity, chemical inertness, and regulatory acceptance in sensitive end uses.

White oil also called white mineral oil or liquid paraffin is a colorless, odorless, highly refined petroleum derivative that serves as an excipient, emollient, plasticizer, process aid, and lubricant where safety, consistency, and stability are critical. In personal care and cosmetics, it functions as a skin-conditioning emollient and carrier, while in pharmaceuticals it is used in ointments, creams, and as a processing lubricant; in polymers it enhances flow, release, and surface performance, and in food-related applications it supports coating, release, and incidental-contact lubrication where compliant grades are mandatory.

Asia Pacific remains the demand center due to strong downstream manufacturing in personal care, pharma, adhesives, and plastics, while Europe and North America reflect mature, compliance-driven uptake and specialization in premium, regulated grades. The market is also evolving toward cleaner processes and sustainable operations, with producers investing in higher-purity, application-specific grades that maintain regulatory alignment in pharma and food contexts.

Market overview

White Oil market size was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.16 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.64% during the forecast period. This trajectory reflects the structural role of white oil as a trusted, inert ingredient and process aid across regulated industries, where performance consistency and toxicological safety are non-negotiable. Growth is underpinned by resilient consumption of personal care and healthcare products, steady polymer and adhesive output, and ongoing compliance upgrades that favor premium grades with rigorous quality documentation. Producers are differentiating via application-tailored formulations (pharma-, cosmetic-, and food-grade) and by strengthening supply reliability and change-control practices demanded by multinational CPG, pharma, and packaging customers.

Key growth determinants

Expansion of personal care and dermocosmetics

Rising consumption of skincare, baby care, and sensitive-skin formulations continues to favor white oil's role as a stable, hypoallergenic emollient and carrier that is odorless, colorless, and non-comedogenic, supporting wide formulation latitude across lotions, creams, and haircare. As brands scale globally, the need for consistent, compliant emollients with robust technical files sustains demand for cosmetic-grade white oil in both mass and dermocosmetic channels. Emphasis on texture, mildness, and cost-effective performance further bolsters its adoption in emerging markets with fast-growing beauty retail.

Pharmaceuticals and regulated excipient demand

In pharma manufacturing, white oil is valued as an inert excipient and processing aid for ointments, creams, laxatives, and tableting/capsule operations, where purity, stability, and low reactivity are essential. Continued growth in chronic care therapies and topical categories elevates demand for pharmaceutical-grade oils that meet stringent specifications and documentation requirements. Suppliers enhancing GMP-aligned production and quality controls position white oil as a reliable, globally sourced excipient across regulated markets.

Polymer processing, adhesives, and industrial uses

White oil supports flow, release, and surface properties in plastics and elastomers, while serving as a process oil and plasticizer in PS, PVC, and related applications; in adhesives and sealants, it enhances handling and performance. Expansion in packaging, construction, and consumer goods in Asia Pacific and other growth regions sustains baseline industrial demand. Its chemical inertness and thermal stability make it a versatile choice in specialty manufacturing where consistency and low volatility are important.

Key growth barriers

Volatility in feedstock and refining availability

White oil originates from refined petroleum streams; fluctuations in base oil availability, refining margins, and energy costs can pressure pricing and squeeze converter margins, challenging long-term contracting in cost-sensitive end uses. Periodic maintenance turnarounds or shifts toward alternative refinery slates may tighten supply of suitable base stocks for high-purity grades. These dynamics can prompt downtrading or reformulation where permissible, slowing premium-grade penetration.

Regulatory scrutiny and substitution pressures

Although widely accepted, white oil faces scrutiny in certain clean-label or "mineral-oil-free" marketing positions, especially in premium beauty and natural personal care segments. Where brand strategies prioritize bio-based narratives, formulators may experiment with plant-derived emollients or esters, incrementally displacing white oil in niche SKUs. This does not negate its regulatory suitability but can limit upside in specific consumer-led subsegments.

Quality assurance and documentation demands

Pharmaceutical and food-contact applications require extensive quality documentation, change control, and sometimes region-specific compliance, elevating supplier qualification burdens. Smaller buyers and converters may struggle with the cost and lead times of requalification when suppliers adjust processes, leading to stickiness but also slowing supplier switches or expansion into new geographies. This increases barriers for new entrants and can concentrate share with established, audited producers.

Key market trends

Shift to application-specific, premium grades

Producers are investing in pharmaceutical-, cosmetic-, and food-grade variants tailored to regulatory regimes and precise performance envelopes, reducing impurities and improving batch consistency. Documentation depth, traceability, and global change-control practices are becoming core differentiators alongside technical specs. This supports multi-national customers seeking harmonized inputs across regions and sites.

Asia Pacific demand leadership

Asia Pacific continues to lead consumption due to robust personal care manufacturing, growing pharma production, and rising output in adhesives and plastics that utilize white oil as a process aid. Regional producers and multinationals are expanding capacity, and the ecosystem increasingly emphasizes quality upgrades and sustainability. The region's scale enables cost efficiencies and rapid commercialization of tailored grades.

Sustainability and cleaner operations

Manufacturers are highlighting cleaner refining routes, responsible sourcing, and reduced environmental footprints, aligning with customer ESG goals in CPG and healthcare supply chains. While white oil is petroleum-derived, process optimization, energy efficiency, and transparency in documentation are becoming part of competitive positioning. This trend complements regulatory expectations without displacing core performance attributes.

Key opportunities

Premiumization in regulated end uses

Upgrading from technical to cosmetic- and pharma-grade materials presents mix-enhancing opportunities, particularly with customers seeking global specifications and harmonized supplier files. Vendors that offer comprehensive regulatory support, global logistics, and consistent multi-plant quality can capture value in multinational procurement frameworks. Added services such as stability data, micro profiles, and change-control rigor can further differentiate.

Emerging markets in personal care and healthcare

Rising incomes and healthcare access in Asia and other emerging regions are expanding consumption of skincare, baby care, OTC topicals, and localized pharma manufacturing, supporting steady white oil demand growth. Localization of production and contract manufacturing creates entry points for qualified suppliers with regional inventories and technical service. Co-development with formulators can secure long-term specifications and brand lock-in.

Adhesives, packaging, and specialty polymers

Growth in e-commerce packaging, construction adhesives, and specialty elastomers opens avenues for process oils that improve flow, release, and surface finish while meeting indirect food-contact or low-odor targets. Suppliers that can provide low-volatility, narrow-cut, and odor-controlled profiles may win specifications in premium industrial applications. Technical partnerships with converters offer sustained volumes and defensible positions.

Segmentation

By Grade

Food

Pharmaceutical

Technical

By Application

Plastics & Polymer

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

Based on Region:

North America

United States



Canada

Europe

United Kingdom



Germany



France

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



United Arab Emirates

Regional analysis

Asia Pacific is the largest and most dynamic region for white oil, underpinned by strong downstream ecosystems in personal care, pharmaceuticals, adhesives, and polymer processing across China, India, Southeast Asia, South Korea, and Japan. The region benefits from integrated supply chains, rising consumer markets, and capacity additions oriented to regulated grades, with increased attention to sustainability and documentation to serve global brands. Europe is expected to expand at a healthy pace given stringent quality standards and broad applications in personal care, agriculture (pest-control formulations), and pharma, where compliance and premium-grade preferences support value realization for suppliers.

North America shows mature, steady demand centered on healthcare, CPG, and high-spec industrial uses, with customers prioritizing consistent quality, regulatory support, and reliable domestic supply. Other regions, including the Middle East & Africa and Latin America, see incremental growth linked to expanding consumer markets, food processing, and developing pharma manufacturing bases, often supplied through regional hubs aligned to multinational specifications.

Credence Research's Competitive Landscape Analysis

Credence Research's competitive landscape analysis for the White Oil market typically emphasizes supplier differentiation by purity grade portfolio, regulatory documentation depth, geographic manufacturing footprint, and end-market alignment across personal care, pharma, food-contact, and industrial segments.

The framework maps established global producers and specialty refiners on axes such as grade coverage (pharmaceutical-, cosmetic-, and food-grade), quality systems (GMP alignment, change control, audit readiness), and application engineering support that reduces customer qualification risk. It also highlights regional challengers in Asia Pacific scaling premium grades, sustainability initiatives in operations, and partnership models with converters and brand owners, outlining how capability depth translates into specification wins and stickier, long-cycle customer relationships.

Key Player Analysis

Sinopec Corporation

Nynas AB

ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants

Seojin Chemical

BASF SE

Royal Dutch Shell

ENEOS Corporation

Total SA

British Petroleum

Suncor Energy

Recent Industry Developments

In April 2025, Daewoo, in collaboration with Mangali Industries Ltd (MIL), initiated efforts to position India as a lubricant manufacturing and export hub, targeting a 20% export share by FY 2028. The company invested INR 30 crore in a 40,000 MT lubricant plant in Maharashtra (expandable to 60,000 MT) and plans to invest INR 200 crore over the next three years, including establishing a 10,000-kilotonne white oil facility in Kandla, Gujarat.

In January 2024, Calumet Specialty Products Partners launched a new range of food-grade white oils for direct contact use in food processing and packaging. These oils meet FDA and NSF standards, ensuring safety for consumable applications and reinforcing Calumet's presence in the food industry segment.

In February 2024, Chevron Lummus Global (CLG) successfully commissioned the world's largest white oil hydroprocessing facility for Hongrun Petrochemical in Shandong Province, China. The plant addresses the needs of a wide range of industrial applications, marking a major advancement in large-scale refining capabilities.

In March 2024, ExxonMobil Corporation expanded its white oil product line targeting pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications, emphasizing ultra-low aromatic content and enhanced purity standards. The initiative aligns with the rising demand for highly refined oils in health and personal care, while also incorporating sustainability improvements in production.

In May 2024, Sonneborn entered a strategic partnership with IMCD, a leading distributor of specialty chemicals. This collaboration aims to strengthen Sonneborn's distribution network for premium white oils across key markets, improving accessibility and expanding market reach.

In July 2024, Texol Lubritech FZC, a subsidiary of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd, secured a major supply contract with ADNOC Distribution to deliver 30 million litres annually of lubricants for 2024–2026. This agreement reinforces Texol's position in the white oil and lubricant export market.

