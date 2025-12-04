Starring Roy Sungkono and Sintya Marisca, the 8-episode crime series is now in production for VISION+

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CreAsia Studio, launched by Deepak Dhar and Banijay Entertainment, has announced the lead cast for its upcoming crime drama series, My Chef in Crime Indonesia, which has officially entered production on 26 November 2025 in Jakarta. Commissioned by VISION+, the 8-episode × 40-minute series marks a major milestone for the studio as it builds a slate of innovative, locally inspired scripted formats across Southeast Asia. The show stars Roy Sungkono in the male lead and Sintya Marisca as the female lead, both bringing charisma, depth, and a new on-screen pairing to the Indonesian streaming landscape.

CreAsia Studio's My Chef In Crime for VISION+ Unveils Lead Cast; Begins Production In Indonesia

Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, added, "This series represents the kind of creative experimentation we want CreAsia to champion. A crime drama infused with food and comedy is a bold departure from the familiar. With a talented cast, a passionate creative team, and the support of VISION+, we believe My Chef in Crime will set a benchmark for original content in the region."

"We are excited to create an easy-to-digest crime series with food-related cases, blending two of Southeast Asia's signature genres," added Jessica Kam-Engle, EVP & Business Head – SE Asia, CreAsia Studio. "My Chef in Crime reflects our ambition to develop original formats that are rooted in local culture yet resonate universally."

Sondang Pratama, Director, shared his creative vision for the series: "As a director, my vision for My Chef in Crime stems from the intriguing intersection between two worlds that seem far apart—food and forensic science. The more we explored them, the more we realized how naturally they connect. Cooking, much like forensic investigation, is rooted in scientific precision. That parallel inspired us to craft a crime series that is not only entertaining but also emotionally layered and visually distinctive."

Currently in production, My Chef in Crime follows a forensic investigator-turned chef who becomes the prime suspect in the murder of his culinary rival. Blending forensic science with the world of food, My Chef in Crime Indonesia introduces audiences to a fresh narrative lens—where culinary artistry meets criminal investigation. My Chef in Crime will premiere exclusively on VISION+ in 2026.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2838565/CreAsia_My_Chef_In_Crime.jpg