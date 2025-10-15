CreAsia Studio and TrueVisions NOW Expand 'My Chef in Crime' Franchise To Thailand

BANGKOK, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CreAsia Studio, launched by Deepak Dhar and Banijay Entertainment, and TrueVisions NOW today announced the Thai adaptation of My Chef in Crime, an innovative crime drama that blends forensic science, food, and mystery in a uniquely Thai context. Developed and produced by CreAsia Studio and My Shot, this eight-part series helmed by Thai producer-writer Pornmanus Rattanavich and scriptwriter Nitikarn Pinmuangngarm,Rapeepimol Chaiyasena , and Punnapat Sutthiwong will be available exclusively on TrueVisions NOW in Q4 2026.

My Chef in Crime follows a forensic scientist-turned-chef who becomes the prime suspect in his rival chef's mysterious death. He must clear his name, using his deep knowledge of food chemistry and forensic science, and teaming up with a fearless investigative police officer whose past intertwines with his own. Together they tackle intriguing cases through culinary experiments.

Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO, Banijay Asia, Endemol Shine India said, "CreAsia Studio continues to drive the next wave of creative expansion across Southeast Asia. With non-scripted originals like Race to Space and scripted formats like My Chef in Crime now set in Thailand, we're not only building local stories but also shaping a shared regional identity for premium Asian content. Every format we build is designed to spark collaboration and foster exchange across borders, and this marks another step in our journey to make Asia a key player in the global content landscape."

Mr. Ongard Prapakamol, Head of True Visions & Media Division, TrueVisions Group, stated, "At TrueVisions, we continue to invest in compelling local storytelling. My Chef in Crime is an extraordinary concept that brings together two of Thailand's biggest passions — food and drama — through an inventive crime narrative. We're proud to collaborate with CreAsia Studio on this exciting journey."

"My Chef in Crime is the first scripted format developed and produced by CreAsia, proudly rooted in Southeast Asia. Thailand is brimming with exceptional storytellers and untapped creative brilliance. At CreAsia Studio, we remain committed to creating original formats infused with Asian cultural DNA, designed not only to resonate locally but also to captivate audiences globally." Said Jessica Kam, Executive Vice President & Business Head, CreAsia Studio.

The production is supported by the Department of Cultural Promotion, Ministry of Culture of Thailand and THACCA, and is slated to begin in February 2026, with the series premiering on TrueVisions NOW in late-2026.

