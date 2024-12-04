Costa Rica's digital identity reflects its international growth

A study by the international firm Bloom Consulting indicates a remarkable growth in searches in both sectors.

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new analysis of Costa Rica's identity and digital footprint reveals that the country has consolidated its position by showing significant growth in tourism and exports, according to the 2022-2023 study conducted by Bloom Consulting for esencial COSTA RICA.

Based on more than 12.4 million searches, this report highlights how Costa Rica has managed to capture global interest in key areas such as tourism, investment, and exports. In addition, it underlines the country's alignment with the principles of sustainability, a central issue for Costa Rica at the global level. In particular, the aspects of renewable energy, carbon neutral and sustainable products occupy a prominent place in international searches, reflecting the growing perception of the country as a leader in the fight against climate change and in the use of clean technologies, aligning with the 2035 Strategy of esencial COSTA RICA that seeks to consolidate the country as a world leader in sustainability.

"This fingerprint study is an invaluable tool to understand how Costa Rica is perceived globally and which aspects generate the most interest in key sectors. It allows us to fine-tune our strategies, projecting the value of Costa Rica in a way that connects with those seeking authentic and reliable experiences in a destination of quality and sustainability, "commented Adriana Acosta, Director of esencial COSTA RICA.

Tourism-related searches reached 11 million, positioning Costa Rica as one of the most attractive destinations in the world. The United States leads with almost 50% of these searches, followed by Canada and Germany. Ecotourism, surfing, and luxury tourism niches remain strategic, and searches related to sustainable activities, such as bird watching, hiking, and tourism in national parks.

In addition to its strong performance in tourism, Costa Rica has recorded a significant 8% increase in export-related searches. Products such as coffee, flowers and cocoa are the most sought after, with notable increases such as 20% in cocoa searches and 16% in coffee. This shows the competitiveness of Costa Rican exportable supply in international markets, particularly in Europe and North America.

Investment searches grew 17%, highlighting topics such as "labor costs," "port infrastructure," and "clean energy." These data confirm the growing interest of international investors in Costa Rica, positioning it as an attractive destination for the development of its operations.

One of the highlights of the study is the strength of Costa Rica's digital footprint. Content generated by official sources in the country appears in 83% of searches, which ensures that international perception is aligned with Costa Rica's real offer.

The institutions that are part of the governance of the Country Brand play a key role in this positioning, managing reliable and up-to-date information in strategic sectors such as tourism, investment and exports.

The analysis also shows how Costa Rica has recovered and surpassed pre-pandemic levels of global interest, particularly in tourism, with a 42% growth in searches. This increase is driven by the reactivation of tourism in key markets such as the United States and Europe, which indicates a strong return of this activity after the pandemic.

"One of the objectives of the 2035 Strategy of esencial COSTA RICA is for our country to consolidate its global positioning as an example of sustainability and fight against climate change; and this new digital footprint study allows us to continue evaluating the perceptions of consumers who seek Costa Rica for different objectives, to continue working on those messages," Acosta concluded.

With a robust digital identity and an effective content strategy, Costa Rica continues to consolidate its presence in key markets, attracting both tourists and investors and exporters from all over the world, which generates new opportunities for economic development and well-being for Costa Ricans.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572530/shutterstock_1703256913.jpg