Costa Rican talent is driving a services sector that continues to grow, evolve, and gain international relevance.

The latest data confirms the sector's expansion and its strategic role in the country's economy.

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, December 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Costa Rica stands out as one of the most dynamic markets for services exports in the Americas, supported by a knowledge-based economic structure, highly skilled talent, and high-value solutions.

According to the study Export Dynamism of Costa Rica's Services Sector, prepared by the Trade & Investment Promotion Agency of Costa Rica (PROCOMER), services exports reached USD 16.114 billion in 2024, equivalent to 17% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), with an average annual growth rate of 8% over the past five years.

Costa Rica Accelerates Its Rise in the Global Services Economy

With an economy in which three out of every four dollars of GDP are generated by the services sector, Costa Rica has evolved toward a competitive model that combines innovation, institutional stability, and a highly specialized workforce. Today, services account for 45% of Costa Rica's total exports, including goods and services, or 35% when tourism is excluded. These exports range from corporate solutions and digital services to information technologies, cybersecurity, analytics, and other knowledge-intensive activities.

"The performance of the services sector is not an isolated outcome; it reflects a country that has successfully transitioned toward activities where knowledge, creativity, and technology generate real value for companies and opportunities for our people. Costa Rica is positioning itself as a strategic partner for global operations seeking talent, stability, and an ecosystem that enables innovation. Our focus is to continue expanding this potential and supporting more companies that see Costa Rica as a place where they can grow and create impact," said Laura López, CEO of PROCOMER.

In 2024, business services remained the largest component of services exports, totaling USD 6.698 billion and representing 42% of the total, followed by tourism (34%) and information and communication technology (ICT) services (15%), which reached USD 2.388 billion. Altogether, knowledge-intensive activities accounted for 58% of total services exports, with an average annual growth rate of 10% over the past five years, confirming the maturity of Costa Rica's specialized services ecosystem.

This performance demonstrates that Costa Rica does not rely on a single segment, but rather on a diversified offering that responds to global demand for business processes, specialized technical talent, and technology-based solutions.

The study also highlights that a significant share of recent foreign direct investment has been directed toward services-related activities, while the Free Trade Zone Regime continues to serve as a key platform for the establishment and expansion of global companies. In 2024, a total of 420 services companies operated under this regime, reflecting sustained growth in recent years.

The most recent performance data for the sector, corresponding to the first half of 2025, confirm continued growth. During this period, services exports increased by 5.4% to USD 8.692 billion, while exports excluding travel grew by 2.6%, reaching USD 5.605 billion.

This growth was driven primarily by business services (+USD 143 million) and digital solutions grouped under computing and telecommunications (+USD 76 million), along with transformation services (+USD 29 million) and financial services (+USD 23 million). The sector's structure remains balanced, with business services accounting for 40% and computing and telecommunications for 15%, further reinforcing the sophistication of Costa Rica's services portfolio.

Additionally, six out of every ten jobs within the Free Trade Zone Regime correspond to the services sector, totaling 119,982 direct positions, with women representing 43% of employment. This underscores the sector's contribution to the generation of specialized formal employment and its alignment with gender equity objectives, according to 2024 data.

Based on various international indicators, Costa Rica stands out as:

#1 per capita in the Americas in exports of business services and #2 in ICT services . Overall, Costa Rica ranks as the #2 services exporter per capita in Latin America (WTO, 2024).

in exports of business services and . Overall, Costa Rica ranks as the (WTO, 2024). #1 in ICT services exports in Latin America (WIPO, 2024).

(WIPO, 2024). #1 in adoption and investment in emerging technologies in the region (Network Readiness Index, 2024).

These indicators reinforce the strength of Costa Rica's services ecosystem, which combines diversification, adaptability, and a clear focus on global trends such as digitalization, automation, and advanced corporate services. With more than 350 multinational companies dedicated to services operating in Costa Rica, the country continues to deepen its integration into global value chains and strengthen its role as a trusted environment for companies seeking to scale high-value operations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853002/IMG_0317.jpg