In 2024, Costa Rica became the first country in the world to export deforestation-free coffee.

The country is making significant efforts to position the product alongside the essential COSTA RICA Country Brand and the Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promotion Agency (PROCOMER)

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainability is a key condition to compete in international markets, and Costa Rica has successfully incorporated this element into one of its most iconic products: coffee. In line with this vision, in 2024 the country became the first worldwide to export deforestation-free coffee.

Costa Rica Exports Sustainability in Every Coffee Bean

This achievement is the result of a production model that prioritizes both the quality of each bean and the protection of the environment. In Costa Rica, coffee farms implement low-impact practices, such as limiting the use of insecticides, controlling weeds manually or with sustainable solutions, and contributing to the country's overall vegetation cover. Aligned with these practices, coffee plantations represent the second most important "forest" in Costa Rica after natural forests.

From an agricultural perspective, and thanks to legislation in place since 1989, the country exclusively cultivates the Arabica species, renowned for its superior quality. Combined with ideal geographic conditions such as volcanic soils, altitude, and diverse microclimates, this enables Costa Rica to produce highly valued flavor profiles in international markets.

"Costa Rican coffee represents the best of our export offering, combining quality, sustainability, and a traceable value chain that generates well-being. This allows us to compete in demanding markets and stand out with a differentiated proposal over countries that prioritize volume over quality", said Laura López, CEO of the Trade and Investment Promotion Agency of Costa Rica (PROCOMER).

Beyond its environmental component, Costa Rican coffee also aligns with consumer trends that favor high-value products. Research from Harvard's School of Public Health reveals that moderate coffee consumption may contribute to the prevention of chronic and neurodegenerative diseases.

Growth in Asia and the Middle East

Thanks to this combination of attributes, Costa Rican coffee has gained ground in new markets. Japan and Saudi Arabia stand out among the fastest-growing destinations, where coffee has been valued as a specialty beverage with high added value. According to PROCOMER's latest data, coffee ranks among the top three products with the fastest export growth in the country, compared to the same period last year.

"Our strategy is to bring Costa Rican coffee to more corners of the world, backed by a reliable origin, a sustainable approach, and an offering that responds to current consumer trends. Traceability, compliance with international standards, and differentiation based on responsible practices allow us to generate greater added value, strengthen product positioning, and create opportunities for the network of producers and exporters behind Costa Rican coffee", added López.

The international projection of Costa Rican coffee has been made possible thanks to the joint efforts of the productive sector and stakeholders such as the essential COSTA RICA country brand and PROCOMER, who promote programs and strategies to position national coffee as a product of excellence, supported by international standards, responsible practices, and a long-term vision.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783103/top_view_cup_coffee_white_cup_with_fresh_brown_coffee_seeds__1.jpg