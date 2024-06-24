COSRX Hero Products Awarded "Amazon Choice" Badges As UK Shoppers Demand for Effective Skincare Rises

The brand has continued its popularity among online shoppers and showcased its customer success through Amazon

LONDON, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, the leading brand in affordable and effective skincare, announced that several of its products have been honored with the distinguished 'Amazon's Choice' badge. This recognition underscores the brand's growing popularity and trust among consumers.

COSRX’s Best Selling Products Get Recognized With “Amazon Choice”

Amazon's Choice is a coveted accolade awarded to products that have received high ratings, are well-priced, and are available to ship immediately. This endorsement not only signifies superior quality and customer satisfaction but also highlights the product's reliability and the positive experiences of numerous users.

"Receiving the 'Amazon's Choice' badge for multiple products is a testament to our dedication to quality and customer satisfaction. We are thrilled to see our efforts recognized and to continue providing skincare solutions that our customers love and trust," said a spokesperson for COSRX."

The below products have been recognized with the badges:

Sales from Amazon for awarded best sellers have increased from 40% to over 1,000% from 2023 to 2024. This is a testament to the brand's attention to detail when creating effective and affordable skincare that resonates with consumers.

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

The Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence is a highly acclaimed skincare product formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate, designed to deeply hydrate, repair, and rejuvenate the skin. Known for its lightweight, non-sticky texture, it effectively improves skin texture, reduces scars, and enhances overall radiance.

"A Game-Changer for My Skin!" says one reviewer "My acne scars have faded significantly, and my skin feels so much more hydrated." while another boasts their skin brightness after usage "My skin looked brighter and felt more resilient, showing amazing results quickly."

Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream

The Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream is a nourishing moisturizer formulated with 92% snail secretion filtrate, designed to deeply hydrate, repair, and rejuvenate the skin. Its rich, gel-like texture absorbs quickly, providing long-lasting moisture and improving skin elasticity for a smoother, more youthful complexion.

This has been a favorite among UK shoppers "Incredibly Hydrating. My skin feels so soft and plump after using this cream." while other's highlight what makes it so great for a variety of customers "Great for Sensitive Skin. It doesn't cause any irritation and leaves my skin looking healthier."

The Vitamin C 13 Serum

The Vitamin C 13 Serum is a potent antioxidant treatment designed to brighten the skin, reduce dark spots, and improve overall skin tone. Infused with 13% pure vitamin C, this serum targets hyperpigmentation and signs of aging, promoting a more radiant and even complexion.

"My dark spots have faded significantly, and my skin looks much brighter." says an excited customer. Another reviewers notices that it is "Great for Hyperpigmentation."

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of the world's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Boosts, Lookfantastic, and TikTok UK store.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2444745/COSRX_s_Best_Selling_Products_Get_Recognized_With_Amazon_Choice.jpg