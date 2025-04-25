LONDON, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global K-Beauty leader COSRX, in partnership with YesStyle, has officially closed recruitment for its first-ever Euro Supporters program, a pan-European influencer initiative that garnered overwhelming interest within just 24 hours of launch.

Over 2,500 Applications Across Europe Signal Explosive Demand

COSRX and YesStyle Conclude Record-Breaking Euro Supporters Recruitment, 100 Influencers Selected from Across Europe

Designed to connect with the Gen Z beauty community across the continent, this groundbreaking collaboration between COSRX and YesStyle marked a first for both brands, spotlighting Korean skincare innovations through a new, interactive content marketing experience. The program received over 2,500 applications, demonstrating exceptional enthusiasm from beauty lovers in the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, and France.

"We were amazed to see such an explosive response with applications flooding in just hours after the announcement," said a COSRX representative. "This program wasn't heavily promoted, yet the momentum across social media and within the influencer community exceeded all expectations."

Comments flooded in from beyond the five recruitment markets, with hopeful voices from the Netherlands, Portugal, and Poland expressing their desire to join. From "Wish EU was more than 5 countries" to "Fingers crossed Poland is on the list," the reaction signals a growing hunger for access to Korean skincare experiences across Europe.

A New Chapter for K-Beauty in Europe

Set to run from May through August 2025, the COSRX x YesStyle Euro Supporters program will equip 100 selected influencers with monthly bestsellers and new launches - including the cult-favorite Snail Mucin line and The RX series. Top-performing participants will enjoy exclusive benefits such as YesStyle Gold Memberships, special gifts for completed content missions, and even a sponsored trip to Korea for the three best creators.

As part of COSRX's long-term vision to deepen its presence in Europe, the program reflects the brand's commitment to cultivating authentic local voices through next-gen marketing. "With a pipeline full of innovative product launches this year, our 100 Euro Supporters will play a key role in bringing those stories to life across TikTok and Instagram," the spokesperson added.

COSRX invites fans to follow along as a new wave of European skincare creators shape the future of K-beauty content, one post at a time.

