Cosmetic Implants Market to be Worth $21.2 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cosmetic implants market size is expected to reach USD 21.2 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing demand for aesthetic procedures coupled with rising expenditure levels is expected to serve as a high impact rendering driver during the forecast period. The emergence of technologically advanced products, such as two form-stable silicone gel breast implants, is assisting the market growth of cosmetic implants.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Dental implants were the highest revenue-generating application area in 2022 owing to factors such as increasing consumption of junk food and aerated beverages, which are leading to tooth decay and other dental disorders.

North America held nearly 35.5% of the global cosmetic implants market. Economic development and the presence of technological advanced products & healthcare infrastructure are key factors attributing for regions large share.

Breast Implants to are expected grow at a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing popularity of celebrities which in turn motivate younger generation to look aesthetically appealing.

Asia Pacific is expected to provide manufacturers with profitable growth opportunities over the estimated period. Rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure and rising patient awareness levels are key drivers attributing for the growth of this regional market.

Read 180-page market research report, "Cosmetic Implants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Dental Implants, Breast Implants, Facial Implants), By Material (Polymers, Ceramics, Metal, Biological Material), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Cosmetic Implants Market Growth & Trends

American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) revealed that Americans around USD 16.5 billion on cosmetic plastic surgery and minimally invasive procedures in 2018. Furthermore, the age group of 35-50 years accounted for nearly 40% of the total volumes of cosmetic procedures performed.

The rising prevalence of breast cancer, coupled with patient awareness programs such as the Breast Reconstructive Awareness Campaign is expected to empower women to make decisions pertaining to reconstructive surgeries. The lack of reimbursement policy related to cosmetic surgical procedures is a factor impeding market growth. However, economic development and increasing disposable income is expected to neutralize the effect of low reimbursement rates.

The advent of covid-19 had negatively impacted the growth of the cosmetic implants market as elective cosmetic treatments, especially invasive procedures, were halted. However, the market witnessed high post-pandemic boom as the demand to look appealing in Zoom calls, high disposable income, and affordable aesthetic treatments assisted in boosting market growth.

Cosmetic Implants Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cosmetic implants market on the basis of procedure, material, and region

Cosmetic Implants Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Dental Implants

Breast Implants

Facial Implants

Penile Implants

Calf Implants

Buttock Implants

Others

Cosmetic Implants Market - Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Ceramics

Polymers

Metal Implants

Bio Material

Cosmetic Implants Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Norway



Denmark

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



Thailand



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players of Cosmetic Implants Market

3M

AbbVie, Inc

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

GC Aesthetics PLC.

Institut Straumann AG.

POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics GmbH

Sientra Inc

Zimmer Holdings Inc.

BellaSeno GmbH

