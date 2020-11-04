Correction notice of press release - Q3 2020 Interim Report - ZUBSOLV® guiding 2020

UPPSALA, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (STO:ORX) (OTCQX:ORXOY) In connection with the publication of the Interim Report for Q3 2020, an updated guiding was shared for the full year 2020. For ZUBSOLV®, net sales for Q4 2020 are expected to improve compared to Q3 2020, and net sales for 2020 will decline compared to 2019. Net sales and OPEX guiding are based on the exchange rate as of September 30, 2020. This information replaces corresponding information in the Interim Report published today at 8.00 am CET.

