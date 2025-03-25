Correction: Invitation to Autoliv's Q1, 2025 Earnings Call

News provided by

Autoliv

25 Mar, 2025, 07:59 GMT

STOCKHOLM, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the first quarter 2025 on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Q1 2025 Earnings Call:

Date:

April 16, 2025

Time:

14:00 - 15:00 CET

Main speaker:

Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

To attend by webcast, please use the link on our web or the link below:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/myzc9om3

To attend by phone, use the link below to register your participation and obtain your personal pin code and phone number:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI8cc69c8d73204339a54eb4898aa4ad77

Audio replay will be available after the conference until April 16, 2026:

www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

Transcript will be available on:

www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com

Best regards,
Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations
Email: anders.trapp@autoliv.com
Phone: +46 709578171

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/autoliv/r/correction--invitation-to-autoliv-s-q1--2025-earnings-call,c4123558

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/751/4123558/aef0f17f43b1478f.pdf

Invitation to Autoliv Q1 2025 Earnings

Also from this source

Invitation to Autoliv's Q1, 2025 Earnings Call

Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the first quarter 2025 on Friday, April 16, 2025 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET). The...

Autoliv: Board of Directors approves renewal of EMTN Programme

The Audit and Risk Committee of the Board of Directors of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIVsdb) (the "Company") approved on March 12, 2025 the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Automotive

Automotive

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Conference Call Announcements

Conference Call Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics