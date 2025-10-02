Correction - Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Updated key information relating to payment of updated liquidation dividend

FORNEBU, Norway, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the extraordinary general meeting of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (under liquidation) (the "Company") held on 5 August 2025 where the general meeting resolved to liquidate the Company and the announcement made by the Company on 1 October 2025 regarding an updated liquidation settlement and liquidation dividend.

Key information relating to the updated liquidation dividend is set out below, where the record date has now been corrected:

  • Dividend amount: NOK 0.137 per share
  • Declared currency: NOK
  • Last day including right: 10 October 2025
  • Ex-date: 13 October 2025
  • Record date: 14 October 2025
  • Payment date: On or about 17 October 2025
  • Date of approval: 1 October 2025

For further information:
Media and Investors:
Mats Ektvedt
Mobile: 41423328
E-mail: mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunicatons.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and Euronext Oslo Rule Book II.

