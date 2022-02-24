Corporate Wellness Market Size Worth $93.4 Billion by 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global corporate wellness market size is expected to reach USD 93.4 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028. Rising obese and overweight population increases insurance costs that account for the financial burden on the employers. The corporate wellness initiatives target particular health risk factors such as stress, obesity, smoking, poor eating, and lack of exercise.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The health risk assessment segment dominated the overall market in terms of revenue share in the year 2020. The health screening activities enable employers to implement strategic initiatives to deal with the identified health risks.

The stress management segment is likely to showcase the fastest growth rate from 2021 to 2028, owing to the rising preference for on-site yoga and meditation services.

Large scale organizations dominated the end use segment in the market in 2020. The infrastructure in large scale companies makes conducting fitness services easier and convenient.

North America dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2020 due to popularity of corporate wellness in the region. According to a survey by Benefits Canada conducted on 1300 employers, North America had the highest number of corporate wellness programs. In this region, more than 80.0% of the employers are offering corporate wellness services to their employees.

Read 115-page market research report, " Corporate Wellness Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service (Health Risk Assessment, Fitness), By End-use, By Category, By Delivery Model (Onsite, Offsite), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028 ", published by Grand View Research.

Corporate Wellness Market Growth & Trends

The pandemic has caused a change in the process of delivering wellness services. Although in-person sessions have resumed to some extent, the virtual platform has been made available to at-risk employees to meet their psychological and fitness needs. Initially, the lockdown imposed due to COVID19 resulted in transition to work from home, causing a great deal of stress.

Employers have started offering some kind of fitness program for the purpose of disease prevention and improve productivity. According to a study conducted by Harvard economists, absenteeism costs fall by USD 2.7 for every dollar spent on fitness programs. Therefore, employees need to be encouraged to adopt a healthier lifestyle to improve their performance.

Employers providing the programs have noticed a significant rise in productivity and a decline in leaves and attrition. In addition, companies in the U.K. initiated the Fit for Work service, which offers a tax benefit of USD 663.3 per year. Organizations are providing wearables, such as Fitbit, Apple watch, and Google watches, which helps in keeping track of parameters such as heart rate and blood pressure.

Corporate Wellness Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global corporate wellness market on the basis of service, end-use, category, delivery model, and region:

Corporate Wellness Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Health Risk Assessment

Fitness

Smoking Cessation

Health Screening

Nutrition & Weight Management

Stress Management

Others

Corporate Wellness End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Small Scale Organizations

Medium Scale Organizations

Large Scale Organizations

Corporate Wellness Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Fitness & Nutrition Consultants

Psychological Therapists

Organizations/Employers

Corporate Wellness Delivery Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Onsite

Offsite

Corporate Wellness Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) South Africa

List of Key Players of Corporate Wellness Market

Medtronic (Covidien)

ComPsych

Wellness Corporate Solutions

Virgin Pulse

Provant Health Solutions

EXOS

Marino Wellness

Privia Health

Vitality Group

Wellsource, Inc.

Central Corporate Wellness

Truworth Wellness

SOL Wellness

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.