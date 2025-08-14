Corporate Visions Appoints Global Operations Leader Lei Buendia as VP of Customer Operations

The new role underscores Corporate Visions' commitment to customer experience and AI-driven operational excellence across its technology-enabled solutions.

MESA, Ariz., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Visions, the leading provider of evidence-backed revenue growth solutions for B2B organizations, today announced that Lei Buendia has joined the company as Vice President of Customer Operations.

Buendia's appointment marks a significant step in Corporate Visions' ongoing investment in world-class customer experience and operational excellence, supported by thoughtful adoption of advanced technology and AI.

With more than 20 years of international experience, Buendia is recognized for her ability to scale global teams and implement breakthrough operational improvements for Fortune 500 clients. In her most recent roles at Willis Towers Watson and the London Stock Exchange Group, Buendia led high-performing teams that adopted AI tools to streamline complex workflows and deliver faster, more reliable support—always with the goal of empowering people to serve customers better.

Her leadership in the deployment of enterprise AI capabilities, such as in-house-built question-answering services, contributed to significant gains in service quality and efficiency, while maintaining the high-touch client engagement that defines best-in-class support organizations.

"We're investing in the future of customer experience at Corporate Visions, where people, process, and technology work together to deliver measurable value for our clients," said Emily DiMiceli, CEO of Corporate Visions. "Lei brings a proven track record of leading transformation that's powered by technology, but always grounded in the human element. We're thrilled to welcome her as we scale our next generation of revenue growth solutions."

Buendia will lead Corporate Visions' new Customer Operations function, focused on the technical onboarding, support, and integrations for clients using CVI's expanding portfolio of technology-enabled solutions, including the flagship TruVoice platform. Her mandate: ensure every customer interaction is seamless, responsive, and informed by real-time insights—combining the strengths of skilled teams with innovative technology.

"I'm excited to join Corporate Visions and help drive the next chapter in customer experience innovation," said Buendia. "AI and technology are powerful tools. But it's the people behind them who make the real difference for customers. I look forward to building on that foundation with this team."

Buendia's approach blends operational rigor with a culture of continuous improvement and accountability, drawing on her experience supporting global clients in complex, data-driven environments. She will play a critical role as Corporate Visions continues to grow its AI-powered, technology-based offerings and raise the bar for customer experience.

About Corporate Visions

Corporate Visions is the leading provider of evidence-based revenue growth solutions for sales, marketing, and customer success. Global B2B companies partner with Corporate Visions to enable their commercial teams with the insights, training, tools, and technology they need to rewire their commercial culture around their buyers and achieve superior results.

