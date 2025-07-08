Corporate Visions Appoints Industry Veteran Matt Willis as CIO to Advance the Future of Enablement Tech

Veteran AI and data strategist brings deep enterprise experience to drive technology and product innovation.

MESA, Ariz., July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Visions, the leading provider of evidence-backed revenue growth solutions, today announced the appointment of Matt Willis as Chief Information Officer. Willis joins the executive leadership team to shape the company's product technology strategy, scale enterprise data capabilities, and accelerate innovation across its TruVoice and vPlaybook platforms.

Willis brings more than 25 years of experience building high-performing global technology and analytics teams, most recently serving as Head of Data and Operational Resilience Technology at London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG). Recognized as one of the UK's DataIQ Top 100 influential leaders in recent years, he has led enterprise-wide digital transformations, authored strategic data frameworks, and operationalized AI systems to improve performance in highly regulated, customer-centric environments.

"Corporate Visions is uniquely positioned at the intersection of behavioral science, enablement, and AI," said Willis. "I'm thrilled to join a company that's building the future of revenue enablement, and I look forward to scaling the systems, data, and experiences that bring that vision to life—responsibly and reliably."

At LSEG, Willis led the deployment of a GenAI-powered Question Answering Service that delivered measurable productivity gains across internal and client-facing teams. He also oversaw the development of agentic AI assistants and graph-based risk modeling tools—while strengthening data governance and compliance across a complex, global technology estate serving highly regulated markets.

"Matt's appointment marks a pivotal moment in Corporate Visions' technology evolution," said Emily DiMiceli, CEO of Corporate Visions. "His proven ability to turn emerging technologies like Gen AI into business-ready solutions, combined with a track record of building high-trust teams and leading large-scale change, makes him the ideal partner as we expand our platform and market impact."

His appointment underscores Corporate Visions' ongoing investment in the next generation of sales enablement technology—leveraging advanced data, analytics, and AI to modernize training delivery, personalize learning experiences, and improve commercial performance at scale.

