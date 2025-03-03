Coronado Research Announce the Appointment of Stephen Ralston as EVP Market Access and HEOR

LONDON, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coronado Research, a consultancy-led, professional services organisation providing support to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies, has appointed Stephen Ralston as EVP Market Access and Health Economics Outcomes Research (HEOR). With over 25 years of experience providing high-quality strategic Market Access and HEOR solutions, at companies including Genesis Research Group, Takeda and Merck Serono, Stephen is a widely respected and recognised thought leader in his field.

Stephen brings a wealth of extensive experience to Coronado Research, having played a key role in the establishment of new treatments across therapy areas including oncology, rare disease and immunology. He has previously held leadership roles in pharmaceutical companies, and his own Market Access and HEOR consultancy.

Within his new role at Coronado Research, Stephen will help customers navigate the complexities of the industry while ensuring the delivery of high-quality, impactful solutions, using his unique understanding of the challenges clients face in developing strategies and evidence for new assets.

Andrew MacGarvey, CEO of Coronado Research, commented: "I am delighted to bring Stephen into Coronado Research to lead our Market Access and HEOR services. He is a fantastic addition to our leadership team and will play an essential role in helping our customers provide patients with better access to innovative therapies. He brings expertise highly complementary to our other functions, enabling us to join the dots between clinical development and commercial activities."

Stephen Ralston, EVP Market Access and HEOR at Coronado Research, added: "It is an exciting time within Coronado Research as the business continues to experience unprecedented growth. I am looking forward to working with our established and talented team to offer our customers guidance into market access and HEOR strategies as they continue to develop therapies that benefits patients globally."

About Coronado Research

Coronado Research is a consultancy-led, professional services organisation, which provides support to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. Our objective is to optimise the clinical development process by leveraging all the data available using AI, ML, and leading technologies.

Our practices cover Regulatory Strategy, Advanced Analytics, Market Access and Health Economics, and Technology. Our teams work with customers to "join-the-dots" between these disciplines to ensure treatments are developed with the end in mind and better match market needs.

For further information please contact: datadriven@coronado-research.com.