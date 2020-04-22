Corneal Topographers Market Size Worth $915.6 Million by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The global corneal topographers market size is expected to reach USD 915.6 million by the end of 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing incidence of ophthalmic disorders including cataract and diabetic retinopathy is expected to accelerate market growth. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2015, 20.5 million Americans were cataract patients, out of which, 6.1 million people underwent cataract surgery. CDC further stated that the patient population suffering from cataracts is estimated to escalate to 30.1 million by 2020.

Key suggestions from the report:

North America accounted for the largest share in 2019 owing to increasing awareness initiatives led by various organizations, increasing prevalence of preventable vision loss, increasing product approvals combined with higher adoption of innovative ophthalmic diagnostic systems in the medical settings

The placido disc system segment dominated the market owing to its high usage in hospital settings with advantages such as effective anterior eye screening capabilities and availability

By application, the refractive surgery evaluation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR as corneal topographers are common diagnostic tools for measurement of refractive error

By end use, the hospital segment accounted for the largest corneal topographers market share as an increasing number of hospital settings are equipped with technologically advanced systems for conducting ophthalmic surgeries

The leading players present in the market include Carl Zeiss AG, EyeSys Vision, Cassini Technologies, Nidek Co., Ltd., OCULUS Optikgeräte GmbH, Tomey Corporation, Tracey Technologies, and Topcon Corporation

Growing efforts of government organizations to increase awareness and reach an effective ophthalmic care through ambulatory centers are expected to bolster market growth. For instance, the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) and the World Health Organization (WHO) launched an initiative named Right to Sight, intending to eliminate preventable vision loss in patients suffering from various eye conditions.

Frequent new product approval is expected to aid corneal topographers market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2017, the U.S. FDA approved Aladdin corneal topographer HW3.0 developed by Topcon Medical Systems for distribution in U.S. The new version includes features such as central pachymetry, toric IOL calculator, thereby allowing precision diagnosis.

Grand View Research has segmented the global corneal topographers market based on product type, application, end use, and region:

Corneal Topographers Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Placido Disc System



Scheimpflug System



Scanning Slit System

Corneal Topographers Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Cataract Surgery Evaluation



Corneal Disorder Diagnosis



Refractive Surgery Evaluation



Contact Lens Fitting



Others

Corneal Topographers End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals



Ophthalmic Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Corneal Topographers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Malaysia





Thailand





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Columbia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Qatar

