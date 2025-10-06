CoreStack is recognized as a 'Progressive' company by MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants in the Cloud FinOps Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 360Quadrants platform, powered by MarketsandMarkets, has recognized CoreStack as a Progressive company in the global Cloud FinOps Market. Progressive companies are well-established companies with effective business strategies. They offer innovative solutions, services, and hardware portfolios and have an extensive network of channel partners and resellers to increase the deployment of their solutions across a multitude of vertical markets. They generally focus on a specific type of technology related to the product.

The Cloud FinOps market revolves around tools and services that help businesses manage their cloud usage more effectively. It includes platforms that provide visibility into cloud consumption, enable budgeting and forecasting, enforce cost policies, and automate cost optimization tasks. FinOps also supports collaboration between engineering, finance, and operations teams by giving each group access to real-time usage data and shared insights. The market covers multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud environments, focusing on operational efficiency, governance, and accountability. It spans a range of solutions from simple cost dashboards to fully automated systems that identify, recommend, or act on cost-saving opportunities across cloud environments.

Key drivers include rising complexity of cloud infrastructure, demand for clearer cost attribution across teams (like finance, operations, engineering), and a push for transparency and accountability in cloud usage. Regulatory, compliance, and governance pressures are prompting companies to adopt standardized practices. Challenges include cultural resistance (departments not aligned), lack of accurate tagging/data visibility, integrating FinOps tools into existing workflows, and shortage of cross‑skilled people who understand both cloud tech and cost control.

CoreStack stands as a formidable force in the Cloud FinOps landscape, offering a comprehensive, AI-powered multi-cloud governance platform that integrates FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps into a unified dashboard. Its flagship product, CoreStack FinOps⁺, delivers granular cost visibility, intelligent forecasting, automated optimization, and compliance assurance across major cloud providers including AW

Strategically, CoreStack positions itself as a leader in autonomous cloud governance, emphasizing continuous and intelligent cloud operations. The company's approach extends native cloud capabilities, offering enhanced cost management, security, and compliance across complex multi-cloud environments. CoreStack's partnerships with industry giants like Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Oracle underscore its commitment to providing comprehensive cloud governance solutions. Additionally, the company's collaborations with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Mphasis further solidify its presence in the global market, enabling enterprises to leverage CoreStack's platform for optimized cloud operations.

Globally, CoreStack serves over 750 enterprises across more than 40 countries, supports a vast global clientele, spanning over 40 countries and hundreds of enterprises, delivering advanced cloud governance solutions that streamline management across diverse cloud environments. Its intelligent, autonomous platform plays a crucial role in simplifying the complexities of multi-cloud operations, helping organizations maintain control over their cloud usage and costs. Without CoreStack's presence, many enterprises would face greater difficulty in achieving consistent visibility, enforcing governance policies, and optimizing cloud resources effectively. The company's holistic approach ensures that businesses can maximize the value of their cloud investments while upholding strict standards for cost efficiency and operational compliance.

Research Methodology

360Quadrants offers a comprehensive evaluation and comparison of major market players based on various techno-commercial inputs from industry experts, customers, and distributors, as well as secondary research including product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, whitepapers, trade sources, and other databases. A well-defined methodology is employed to provide detailed ratings for each market player according to various parameters outlined below:

Shortlisting of 30 prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a global and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

