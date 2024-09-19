Corendon Airlines Partners with IBS Software to Maximise Operational Efficiency

ANTALYA, Turkey, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corendon Airlines , one of Turkey's leading air carriers, has entered a strategic partnership with IBS Software to revolutionise its commercial operations. By leveraging IBS Software's iFly Res commerce platform Corendon will improve revenue streams and enhance operational efficiency. This move towards efficiency is fundamental as the airline is projected to process over 37 million passengers over the duration of the partnership.

IBS Software - a leading SaaS solutions provider to the global travel industry globally - was selected after an in-depth market evaluation which took over a year to complete. Corendon Airlines chose the iFly Res Passenger Service System (PSS) as it can uniquely unify Corendon's seat-only and tour operator business under a consolidated inventory. In turn, manpower requirements are reduced, and revenue dilution is prevented.

The partnership will see the integration of IBS Software's advanced Revenue Management solution delivering improvements to Corendon's bottom line. By providing a single, unified inventory that integrates both tour operator allotments and seat-only sales, the platform will empower revenue analysts to make consistent, data-driven decisions.

The collaboration also enables dynamic optimisation of pooled allotments, seat-only inventory, and pricing, all designed to maximise revenue. Additionally, iFly Res facilitates real-time data exchange with tour operator interfaces, ensuring seamless, uninterrupted operations.

Through NDC-based distribution, Corendon Airlines will now be able to offer dynamic pricing and more personalised options, enhancing passenger satisfaction and maintaining a competitive edge. These real-time dynamic and personalised pricing capabilities are a vital tool in delivering the most cost-effective fares and ensuring pricing is competitive with other regional leisure travel providers.

Speaking about the partnership, Burcu Par Güler, PSS Project Manager of Corendon Airlines, said: "At Corendon Airlines, our mission is to deliver exceptional travel experiences. By partnering with IBS Software, we are leveraging cutting-edge technology to refine our operations and elevate our service offerings. This partnership is a pivotal step in our growth strategy, and we are thrilled to be working with like-minded individuals who share our passion for innovation."

Ben Simmons, VP & Regional Head of Europe and Africa, IBS Software said: "We are delighted to welcome Corendon Airlines to our expanding family of airline partners in Turkey. The iFly Res platform is tailored to meet the unique needs of hybrid tour operators and charter airlines like Corendon. We are committed to helping Corendon Airlines achieve their goals of bringing more people to Turkish shores and drive commercial success. "

Corendon Airlines becomes the third Turkish airline, following Sun Express and Freebird, to join forces with IBS Software, reinforcing IBS Software's leadership in the VFR (Visual Flight Rules) and leisure travel markets from Central Europe to Turkey.

The first phase of the partnership is due to go live in December, with the second phase scheduled for March 2025. For more information on IBS Software's iFly Res platform and its transformative capabilities, please visit: IBS Software | Blog

About Corendon Airlines:

Founded in 1997 in the Netherlands as a tour operator, Corendon has grown into a tourism group over time by adding airlines, incoming services, and hotels in Europe, Turkey, and the Caribbean to its portfolio. Corendon Travel, one of the leading tour operators in the Netherlands and Belgium, also operates in the Danish market. Corendon, particularly known in these markets for its association with the Turkey destination, is among the pioneering tour operators offering a wide range of products and destinations to its guests. Since entering the aviation sector with the slogan "Make a Difference" from its very first day, Corendon Airlines has introduced many exemplary practices and firsts in the industry. Together with its subsidiaries Corendon Dutch Airlines, established in 2011 and registered in the Netherlands, and Corendon Airlines Europe, established in 2017, Corendon Airlines operates flights from several European countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, and the United Kingdom, to popular holiday destinations within Europe and Turkey. As of 2024, it has become an international airline flying to 165 destinations in 65 countries. Under the Corendon Hotels & Resorts brand within the Tourism Group, Corendon operates two hotels in Antalya's Kemer and Lara regions, five hotels in Amsterdam, and four hotels on the Caribbean island of Curaçao.

About IBS Software:

IBS Software is a global leader in SaaS solutions for the travel industry, managing mission-critical operations for clients in aviation, hospitality, tour & cruise, and energy resources sectors. IBS's aviation solutions encompass fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel, and air cargo management.

In the hospitality industry, IBS Software offers a cloud-native, unified platform for hotels and travel sellers, including central reservation (CRS), property management (PMS), revenue management (RMS), call centre, booking engine, loyalty, and distribution systems.

For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric digital platform covering onshore, online, and onboard solutions. In the energy & resources industry, IBS offers logistics management solutions that cover planning, operations, and accommodation management.

The Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) division focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives for its clients, leveraging deep domain knowledge, cutting-edge digital technologies, and engineering excellence.

IBS Software operates from 17 offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.ibsplc.com

