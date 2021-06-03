Coor signs new IFM agreement with DSB in Denmark

STOCKHOLM, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coor has signed a new IFM agreement with Danish train operator DSB with an estimated annual contract value of SEK 150 M. The contract is for a period of five years and includes an option to extend it for a further three years.

Delivery starts on 1 October 2021 and includes cleaning, restaurant services, janitorial services and internal services (reception, mail), space management (relocation and furnishings), surveillance, waste management and exterior maintenance for all DSB's properties with a total area of some 650,000 m2.

"We're delighted that DSB has shown us this confidence. DSB's strong customer focus and clear sustainability focus is a close fit with Coor and we look forward to supporting DSB in the work of winning back train passengers after the pandemic," AnnaCarin Grandin, President and CEO at Coor commented.

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, AB Volvo, Aibel, DNV-GL, E.ON, Ericsson, Equinor, ICA, NCC, "Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service", Saab, Sandvik, SAS, Telia Company, Swedish Transport Administration, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment.

For more information, images etc. please visit www.coor.com

AnnaCarin Grandin, President and CEO, Coor

+46 10 559 57 70

annacarin.grandin@coor.com

Magdalena Öhrn, Communications Director, Coor

+46 10 559 55 19

magdalena.ohrn@coor.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/coor/r/coor-signs-new-ifm-agreement-with-dsb-in-denmark,c3360072

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8962/3360072/1427092.pdf Press release Coor

SOURCE Coor