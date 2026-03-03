STOCKHOLM, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coor Service Management Holding AB (publ) invites to its Capital Markets Day on 19 March 2026 at the company's head quarter in Solna, Sweden. The Capital Markets Day can be attended either in person or via webcast.

Registration opens at 12:00 (CET), where a light lunch will be served. The presentations will begin at 13:00 (CET) and will be held by the company's President and CEO Ola Klingenborg together with other members of the executive management team. The programme will conclude at 17:00 (CET).

More information and registration instructions here:

Coor's Capital Markets Day 2026

Please register no later than 10 March.

For more information, please contact:

Magdalena Öhrn, Communications Director, Coor,

+46 10 559 55 19

magdalena.ohrn@coor.com

About Coor:

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor creates the happiest, healthiest, and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing, and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, Aibel, Alleima, the Danish Building and Property Agency, DSB, Equinor, ICA, IKEA, Karolinska University Hospital in Solna, PKA - "Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service", PostNord, Saab, SAS, Skanska, Swedbank, Telia Company, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

