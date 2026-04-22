Cooler Destinations, Hotter Demand: Travellers Seek 'Coolcations' as Temperatures Rise

Ahead of Earth Day, new data from Trip.com Group shows a 74% year-on-year (YoY) increase in searches for cooler destinations and coolcations since the start of this year, as travellers seek to escape the heat, shifting their attention to places that offer more comfortable climates and less overcrowding experiences[1]. This figure is expected to peak further during the summer months, with a search volume growth of 237% from June to August last year compared to the same period in 2024[2].

Trip Moments, Trip.com's community platform for travellers to share experiences and seek inspiration, has also seen a 15.4% YoY increase in content last summer that spotlights cool summer getaway destinations, as well as tips and tricks to beat the heat[3]. Topics like "escape the heat", "summer escapes" and "cool summer retreat" are trending, as travellers prioritise experiences away from the crowds and sweltering heat, amid climate change concerns.

Rising Coolcation Destinations

With climate change affecting temperatures worldwide, travellers are adapting their itineraries in favour of temperate destinations that offer a respite from the raging heat, especially during the fiery summer months.

Global flight booking searches for European destinations such as Iceland, Norway, Slovenia, Switzerland and Wales are seeing significant increases this summer, compared to the same period last year, based on Trip.com Group's data. For example, Iceland, where temperatures average 11℃ in summer, has been growing in appeal as a destination, with global flight booking searches up by 85% YoY this summer[4]. Tours to Iceland and Norway are growing in demand, as international travellers seek cold weather activities and experiences such as sea-fishing, fjord cruises and glacier hikes.

Likewise, a similar trend is observed in Asia, where cooler destinations such as Inner Mongolia, Sapporo and Yunnan, are experiencing a growing interest from international travellers. Yunnan, known for its snow-capped mountains and landscapes, is a popular tourist destination, with comfortable temperatures ranging from 23 to 25℃ during the summer months. Global flight booking searches for its largest city, Kunming, have grown by 44% YoY this summer[5], while package tours offering bundled visits to Kunming, Lijiang, Shangri-La and other scenic locations in the area are also in demand.

Seeking Climate-Friendly Experiences

Coolcations are not just about escaping the heat, but also a sign that travellers are adapting their travel plans with environmental considerations in mind. Research shows that travellers are increasingly concerned with responsible tourism, with 47% prioritising environmental protection and 38% valuing cultural heritage preservation.

This Earth Day, travellers can look at minimising their footprint and contribute to local communities using these responsible travel tips from the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), such as:

Destination Mode of transportation Accommodation Community and culture Consider fewer, longer trips and less popular locations. Establish a destination "basecamp" with day trips that require less packing and unpacking. Choose lower carbon alternatives such as buses or trains. If traveling by car, the more passengers the better. If travelling by air, minimise carbon footprint by selecting non-stop flights and newer, more energy-efficient aircraft, travelling in economy, and packing light. Book your travel through an agency that offers sustainable options verified by independent auditors such as the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) Accredited Certification Bodies, or B-Corp certification. Learn about your destination's history, culture, customs, and etiquette. This includes religious practices, how to dress appropriately, local laws, and more.

Responsible Travel with Trip.com

Trip.com Group continues to expand its more sustainable travel options across its suite of products to help travellers make informed choices. Latest data from Trip.com shows that bookings for electric and hybrid car rentals on Trip.com have been growing at an average of over 10% month-on-month over the past year[6], while bookings made for hotels with sustainable labels have also seen an increase since October of last year[7].

As travellers become increasingly aware of their global footprint, they can leverage some of these features available on Trip.com to align their itineraries with climate and social goals:

Destination Mode of transportation Accommodation Community and culture Look for cool summer destinations or hidden-gem travel inspiration via Trip Moments, or Trip.Best, which offers theme-based destination recommendations such as the Cool Water Escapes List. Create customised journeys with Trip.Planner which offers local travel tips including weather and estimated trip budget. Choose lower-emission travel options offered on Trip.com, including lower-carbon flights and electric vehicles for car rentals and airport transfer services. Book sustainable hotels certified by GSTC-accredited Certification Bodies. Launched in 2024, the "Certified Sustainable" feature on Trip.com helps travellers identify hotels with credible sustainability certification more easily. Consider local activities that promote cultural heritage. For example, Trip.com Group's Country Retreats project across China offers local cultural activities such as paper cutting, bamboo weaving and leaf carving.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group is on the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

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[1] Based on Trip.com Group's search data from January 2026. [2] Based on Trip.com Group's search data from June to August 2025, and June to August 2024. [3] Based on data from Trip.com's community platform, Trip Moments, from June to August 2025, and June to August 2024. [4] Based on Trip.com Group's search data from January 2026, for flights to Iceland from June to August 2026. [5] Based on Trip.com Group's search data from January 2026, for flights to Kunming from June to August 2026. [6] Based on Trip.com's booking data from April 2025 to March 2026. [7] Based on Trip.com's booking data from October 2025.

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