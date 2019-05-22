Cookies Market Size Worth $44.01 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 5.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cookies market size is expected to reach USD 44.01 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.3%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising product popularity and increasing demand for on-the-go snacks in developed markets including Germany and U.K. are expected to remain key driving factors for the market over the forecast years. Increasing demand for gluten-free cookies as alternatives to conventional counterparts due to rising concerns regarding glutamic disorders is also offering growth opportunities for the global market.

Key suggestions from the report:

Bar product segment led the market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period due to increasing popularity of these product forms

Online channels are expected to account for more than 19.8% of the global share by 2025 due to increasing popularity of e-commerce sites

North America generated a revenue of USD 10.42 billion in 2018. Impulsive purchases by people of all age-groups is projected to remain a favorable factor for the regional market

APAC is expected to account for more than 25% of the total revenue by 2025. Changing lifestyle and rising disposable income in emerging countries are likely to open growth avenues for the market

Key manufacturers include The Kellogg Company, Nestlé S.A., PepsiCo, Inc.; Britannia Industries Ltd.; The Campbell Soup Company, Mondelēz International, Inc.; Danone S.A.; and Parle Products Private Limited

Development of products in chocolate and fruit extract variants is projected to remain one of the key strategies among these manufacturers

Read 75 page research report with TOC on "Cookies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Bar, Molded, Rolled, Drop), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region (North America, APAC, MEA, Europe, CSA), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cookies-market

Rapid urbanization along with increasing disposable income levels in emerging economies, such as China and India, is projected to boost the product demand. Innovative marketing strategies undertaken by major companies in the market to lure new customers will also contribute to the market growth. Manufacturers are focusing mainly on product innovations, in terms of flavors, ingredients, packaging, etc. This factor are is also likely to propel the market development in the next few years.

Grand View Research has segmented the global cookies market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Cookies Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Bar



Molded



Rolled



Drop



Others

Cookies Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Offline



Online

Cookies Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.

Asia Pacific

India



China



Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Find more research reports on Consumer Goods Industry, by Grand View Research:

Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market – Rise in consumption of these products, change in consumer tastes, adoption of healthier diet, and advent of cold pressed juices are the major factors accelerating the growth of this fruit and vegetable juices market globally.

Rise in consumption of these products, change in consumer tastes, adoption of healthier diet, and advent of cold pressed juices are the major factors accelerating the growth of this fruit and vegetable juices market globally. Packaged Water Market – increasing health awareness and disposable income are the major factor that are fueling packaged water market growth.

increasing health awareness and disposable income are the major factor that are fueling packaged water market growth. Pasta and Noodles market – Launch of wide variety of new products, staple food of some countries, and instant food for working professionals are the key factors that are driving the pasta and noodles market growth.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.