CONVENE HOSPITALITY GROUP SECURES $230 MILLION OF STRATEGIC GROWTH CAPITAL

Capital to Accelerate Global Hospitality Platform Expansion

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Convene Hospitality Group (CHG), the leading global hospitality platform at the intersection of corporate conferences, meetings and experiential events, today announced that it has secured $230 million in strategic growth capital to accelerate global expansion across its multi-brand platform. The latest funding is provided by new lender, TPG, a leading global alternative asset management firm, as well as an additional equity investment from current shareholders, including Ares funds. A portion of the capital will be deployed toward new development; technology and production capabilities; and selective acquisitions to further scale the platform.

Convene 30 Hudson Yards (Photo Credit: CHG)

The financing comes on the heels of a new chapter for the industry pioneer as it integrates and scales a growing house of leading hospitality brands including Convene, etc.venues, NeueHouse and several special event venues, delivered by an expanded team of hospitality talent.

"The way the world works, meets and gathers has significantly evolved since we debuted in 2009, and we're blurring the lines between hospitality and traditional events to meet that shift," said Ryan Simonetti, CEO and co-founder of CHG. "Our clients expect a high level of service, design and production capabilities, whether we're partnering on a corporate conference or delivering a one-of-a-kind experience in a special event space. This capital allows our house of brands to expand through strategic market growth and thoughtful mergers and acquisitions."

CHG has carved out a unique position in the expanding meetings and events industry, branching into boutique hospitality with an eye on impactful design, performance-focused operations, human-centered service, state-of-the-art production capabilities and seasonal chef-driven cuisine. As the largest provider of dedicated meetings and event venues in the US and UK, CHG will leverage this investment to expand into new markets, scale its brands, and pursue strategic acquisitions.

"Since Ares' initial investment in 2022, we have worked closely with Ryan and his exceptional team to support their strategic vision for CHG as an industry leader and innovator," said Brad Friedman, Partner at Ares. "This latest investment reflects our strong conviction in the business and the exciting opportunities ahead, and we look forward to supporting CHG as it continues to differentiate itself with the premium spaces, experiences and talent that clients seek."

"We're excited to partner with Convene Hospitality Group's exceptional management team and existing investors to support their next phase of global growth," said Jake Gladstone, Partner and Co-Head of Research for TPG Credit Solutions. "Our investment underscores our confidence in CHG's proven multi-brand strategy and its ability to meet the growing demand for high-quality, flexible meeting and event spaces globally, solidifying their leadership in the evolving hospitality market."

Anticipated New York City openings in 2026 include a Convene in the Scholastic Building in SoHo as well as the launch of The Aperture and The Mallory as immersive event venues featuring advanced projection mapping capabilities and a flexible canvas for the city's most noteworthy experiences. Moelis & Company LLC acted as exclusive placement agent for CHG in this transaction.

About Convene Hospitality Group:

Convene Hospitality Group (CHG) is the global leader in hospitality-driven destinations, operating a premier portfolio that includes the Convene and etc.venues brands. As the largest provider of dedicated meeting and event spaces in the U.S. and UK, CHG leverages 45+ years of expertise to transform traditional commercial real estate into high-value lifestyle assets across 38 global locations. Backed by investors including Ares and Brookfield, the award-winning group is dedicated to creating dynamic spaces and human-focused experiences that bring people together. Learn more at convenehospitality.com.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to advance our stakeholders' long-term goals by providing flexible capital that supports businesses and creates value for our investors and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of December 31, 2025, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had nearly $623 billion of assets under management, with operations across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset management firm, founded in San Francisco in 1992, with $303 billion of assets under management and investment and operational teams around the world. TPG invests across a broadly diversified set of strategies, including private equity, impact, credit, real estate, and market solutions, and our unique strategy is driven by collaboration, innovation, and inclusion. Our teams combine deep product and sector experience with broad capabilities and expertise to develop differentiated insights and add value for our fund investors, portfolio companies, management teams, and communities.

Media Contacts

Convene Hospitality Group

press@convenehospitality.com

Ares

media@aresmgmt.com

TPG

media@tpg.com

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