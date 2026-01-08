CONVENE HOSPITALITY GROUP HIRES HOSPITALITY BRAND BUILDER JACQUE RILEY TO SUPPORT GROWING HOUSE OF LIFESTYLE BRANDS

Veteran Ennismore and Kimpton brand lead joins CHG as Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing to differentiate growing lifestyle portfolio

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Convene Hospitality Group (CHG) , operator of a global portfolio of lifestyle brands focused on creating the places and experiences that bring people together, today announced that Jacque Riley has joined as Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing. This leadership hire comes on the heels of the formation of CHG as the parent company uniting Convene and etc.venues, and providing the vision and structure to evolve into a growing hospitality group comprising multiple lifestyle brands.

In this newly created role, Riley will spearhead brand architecture, strategy, and marketing while shepherding the development of new brands and product offerings under the CHG umbrella to deliver the company's founding vision: to bring a boutique hotel mindset to standalone meeting and event venues.

"As we enter our next chapter as Convene Hospitality Group, we need a creative lead to bring our growing house of brands to life in ways that are memorable, impactful, and meet lifestyle consumers' desires," said Ryan Simonetti, president and CEO of CHG. "Jacque's deep hospitality brand-building experience, sense of storytelling, and eye for differentiation sets us up to seed strong emotional connections to multiple lifestyle brands as we expand to meet the white space in the market."

Riley brings more than 15 years of global lifestyle marketing experience to CHG, most recently serving as Vice President of Brand Marketing for Ennismore overseeing the high-impact global brands of Mondrian, Hyde, Morgans Originals, and 21c Museum Hotels. Riley's tenure included a growth spree that saw openings ranging from European hotspots such as Ibiza and Bodrum to cosmopolitan destinations like Miami and Johannesburg, South Africa, as well as Ennismore's first-ever footprint in Australia across Gold Coast, Melbourne, and Perth. Riley also contributed to a creative overhaul of the former Morgans Hotel Group brands, claiming space to triple the Hyde hotels portfolio in three years and delineating a collection brand strategy for Morgans Originals.

Over the course of her career, Riley has also led the launch of Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants as a luxury brand in Europe; elevated a portfolio of 12 luxury-inclusive brands for Karisma Hotels & Resorts across North America, Europe, Mexico and Latin America; and served as a consultant for ventures across hospitality, private equity, and luxury air travel. She currently sits on the board of the Pillsbury Institute for Hospitality Entrepreneurship at Cornell University.

CHG is the largest single provider of non-hotel meeting and event venues in the U.S. and UK and has a growing footprint of membership clubs and flexible office space; across its brands – which includes Convene, etc.venues, NeueHouse, and The Mallory – it has a network of 39 locations spanning nine global cities with additional new venues under development. CHG destinations go beyond space, fostering experiences rooted in belonging, guided by hospitality, and designed to bring people together time and again.

About Convene Hospitality Group:

Convene Hospitality Group (CHG) operates a global portfolio of lifestyle brands focused on creating places and experiences that bring people together. CHG designs, develops, and operates hospitality-driven destinations to host gatherings of all kinds – ranging from small corporate meetings to immersive brand activations. Its portfolio includes: Convene, a premium meeting and event venue and flexible office space brand; NeueHouse, a cultural home for creators, innovators, and thought leaders; etc.venues, a select-service brand for small meetings and corporate trainings; and The Mallory, a special events venue in the heart of New York's West Chelsea. As the largest single provider of non-hotel meeting and event venues in the U.S. and UK, and with a growing footprint of membership clubs and flexible office space, CHG has a network of 39 locations across nine global cities. With over 60 years of combined experience, its brands bring hospitality and lifestyle into traditional commercial real estate assets, partnering with the industry's top landlords to increase building value. The company counts Ares and Brookfield among its investors, has made the Inc. 5000 list five times, and has been named one of America's 100 Most Promising Companies by Forbes, and a Best Workplace by Inc. magazine, Fortune magazine, and Built In. Learn more at http://convenehospitality.com