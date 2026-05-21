CONVENE HOSPITALITY GROUP EXPANDS LONDON FOOTPRINT WITH PREMIUM WEST END EVENT VENUE

Convene Rathbone Will Debut as a Dynamic Brandable Space

LONDON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Convene Hospitality Group (CHG), a global hospitality company that designs, develops, and operates hospitality-driven destinations and flexible workspaces, today announced a new premium event and meeting venue in London's West End. Convene will operate a 5,000 square-metre (54,000 square-foot) space at One Rathbone Square, scheduled to debut in Spring 2027 as Convene Rathbone.

Convene Rathbone Exterior Rendering

Designed by renowned architect Frank Gehry and Make Architects, One Rathbone Square occupies a centrally located address, billed as one of the most connected locations in the city. The venue is located a one-minute walk from Tottenham Court Road Station, providing seamless access to the Elizabeth line. This provides a rapid two-minute travel time to Farringdon and the City of London, while offering international business travellers a direct, single-line connection to London Heathrow Airport.

"The West End is an iconic neighbourhood and prominent commercial hub for Marylebone, Soho and King's Cross, bringing together creative minds across West London's tech, media, fashion, and entertainment sectors," said Niamh Martin, CHG's UK Managing Director.

"With Convene Rathbone, we're creating a next-generation venue designed for immersive storytelling, high-impact events, and meaningful human connection. By combining hospitality-driven experiences with flexible design and modern production technology, we're delivering a space that empowers brands and businesses to engage global audiences in unforgettable ways."

When complete, Convene Rathbone will unite its core conference expertise with state-of-the-art production capabilities such as 180-degree projection mapping, street-facing LED walls, and a dedicated rigging system. This unique blend allows for the venue to host bespoke B2B and B2C events ranging from dynamic brand showcases to luxury receptions, high-powered summits, and industry-leading gatherings. The venue's prime West End location has a dedicated street entrance off Oxford Street and is supported by an abundance of world-class hotel accommodation in the immediate vicinity, making it an ideal destination for national and international delegates.

Convene serves as a thoughtful partner for meeting and event planners, providing end-to-end resources and production expertise, including:

Highly customisable space that allows for immersive client and event branding opportunities

A dedicated on-site hospitality team that provides full-service event production resources

In-house catering managed by award-winning chefs focused on nutrition, sustainability, and local flavour

Intuitive AV and production technology inclusive of RGB lighting, high-resolution screens, sound systems, and built-in cameras and microphones for a seamless hybrid experience including a technology-enabled main hall accommodating 800-plus guests

A sophisticated operable facade and rigging system, allowing for large-scale trade shows such as automotives and experiential brand showrooms

Established relationships with a trusted network of external vendors ranging from event entertainment, high-end décor and florals, gifting and favours, branded signage, and wellness experiences designed for optimum performance

Convene Rathbone joins dynamic Convene spaces at Sancroft, 200 Aldersgate, 22 Bishopsgate, 155 Bishopsgate and 133 Houndsditch in London. CHG is the largest single provider of premium meeting and event venues in the U.S. and UK, with a network of nearly 40 venues across its growing portfolio of brands including Convene, etc.venues, NeueHouse and special event spaces. CBRE and Gowling WLG acted for CHG.

About Convene Hospitality Group:

Convene Hospitality Group (CHG) is the global leader in hospitality-driven destinations, operating a premier portfolio that includes the Convene and etc.venues brands. As the largest provider of dedicated meeting and event spaces in the U.S. and UK, CHG transforms traditional commercial real estate into high-value lifestyle assets across 9 cities and 38 global locations. Backed by investors including Ares and Brookfield, the award-winning group is dedicated to creating dynamic spaces and human-focused experiences that bring people together. Learn more at convenehospitality.com.

Media Contact

Convene Hospitality Group

press@convenehospitality.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2984428/Convene_Hospitality_Group__Convene_Rathbone_Exterior_Rendering.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2940282/CHG_Lockup_Vertical_Blue__1_Logo.jpg