Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Market worth $2.1 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the near future, the Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS) industry is poised for significant growth and transformative advancements. As medical imaging technology continues to evolve, CEUS will stand out as a safer, more accessible, and cost-effective alternative to traditional imaging modalities like CT scans and MRI. With its non-invasive nature and real-time imaging capabilities, CEUS will become increasingly adopted for various applications, including liver and kidney imaging, vascular assessment, and tumor detection and characterization. The industry will witness rapid developments in contrast agents, improving image quality and diagnostic accuracy. Moreover, advancements in AI-driven image analysis will enhance the interpretation and diagnosis of CEUS studies, empowering healthcare professionals to make quicker and more informed clinical decisions. As research and clinical evidence supporting the benefits of CEUS continue to accumulate, regulatory bodies are likely to expand its approved indications, leading to broader acceptance and integration into routine clinical practice. This growth in the CEUS industry will ultimately translate into improved patient outcomes, better disease management, and a more patient-centric approach to medical imaging in the near future.

Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.6 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $2.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

The major factors driving the growth of this market include the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and technological developments. Furthermore, contrast-enhanced ultrasound procedures help clinicians with the early detection of chronic diseases and ultimately improve patient outcomes. Contrast agents offer exceptional imaging image clarity and also enable the visualization of blood flow.

Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.6 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $2.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growth opportunities in emerging countries Key Market Drivers Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

Contrast agents' segment to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Based on the product, the global contrast-enhanced ultrasound market is segmented into equipment, contrast agents, and software and services. The contrast agents segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The equipment segment accounted for the highest share of the contrast-enhanced ultrasound market in 2022.

The diagnostic application segment accounted for the largest share of the contrast-enhanced ultrasound market by application in 2022.

Based on application, the global contrast-enhanced ultrasound market is segmented into diagnostic applications and therapeutic applications. The diagnostic applications segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022, and the therapeutic applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the introduction of novel software and the rising adoption of high-end instruments in end-user facilities drive the growth of the market.

The hospitals and surgical centers segment accounted for the largest share of the contrast-enhanced ultrasound market, by end-user, in 2022

Based on end users, the global contrast-enhanced ultrasound market is segmented into hospitals and surgical centers, diagnostic imaging clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users. The hospitals and surgical centers segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. The increasing geriatric population and rise in the number of hospitals are driving the growth of this segment.

The Asia Pacific market to register the highest growth in the market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific contrast-enhanced ultrasound market is anticipated to register the highest growth from 2023 to 2028. Major players in the market are focusing on expanding their manufacturing capabilities in APAC. This region is consistently witnessing a rise in the adoption of high-end equipment, offering significant growth opportunities for the key players.

Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

Restraints:

Side effects of contrast agents

Opportunities:

Growth opportunities in emerging countries

Challenges:

Shortage of skilled sonographers

Key Market Players:

As of 2022, prominent players in the contrast-enhanced ultrasound market are GE Healthcare (US), Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (US), Bracco Imaging SpA (Italy), and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), among others.

Recent Developments:

In 2023, Esaote SpA launched a new premium ultrasound system, MyLab X90. This system has high contrast resolution and supports higher accuracy. It is equipped with augmented insight and can be utilized to contrast-enhanced ultrasound procedures. It simplifies the workflow and delivers exceptional image quality.

In 2021, Mindary launched the general imaging diagnostic ultrasound system. Resona I9 is equipped with the latest technologies and delivers improved efficiency. It supports precise analysis and provides accurate results. It can be efficiently used to perform contrast-enhanced ultrasound procedures and can be easily transported for mobile service.

In 2021, Esaote SpA launched the MyLab X75 ultrasound system. This system can be effectively used for liver quantification. This system offers improved contrast resolution. It can be efficiently used to perform liver assessment.

Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Market Advantages:

Safety: CEUS is a non-ionizing imaging technique, meaning it does not use ionizing radiation like CT scans and X-rays. As a result, it poses minimal risks to patients, making it a safer option, especially for vulnerable populations, pregnant women, and children.

Real-time Imaging: CEUS provides real-time, dynamic imaging of blood flow and tissue perfusion, enabling clinicians to visualize and assess organ function and pathology in a more immediate and interactive manner. This real-time capability is particularly beneficial during interventional procedures, guiding physicians in real-time for accurate targeting and treatment.

Cost-effectiveness: Compared to other imaging modalities like MRI and CT, CEUS is generally more cost-effective, making it a viable option for healthcare systems seeking to optimize resources without compromising diagnostic accuracy.

Accessibility: CEUS can be performed using widely available ultrasound equipment, which is commonly found in medical facilities, clinics, and even in remote or resource-limited settings. This accessibility ensures that more patients can benefit from advanced imaging without the need for expensive and specialized equipment.

Enhanced Soft Tissue Imaging: CEUS utilizes contrast agents that improve the visualization of blood flow and perfusion within organs and tissues. This enhanced soft tissue imaging capability makes CEUS particularly valuable for evaluating vascular abnormalities, detecting small lesions, and characterizing tumors.

Repeatable and Non-invasive: CEUS can be safely repeated without concerns about cumulative radiation exposure or potential harm to the patient. This repeatable and non-invasive nature allows for close monitoring of disease progression, treatment response, and follow-up examinations.

Versatility: CEUS has a wide range of applications across various medical specialties, including hepatology, nephrology, cardiology, oncology, and obstetrics. Its versatility in different clinical scenarios makes it a valuable tool for comprehensive patient care.

Pediatric Applications: Due to its safety profile and non-invasiveness, CEUS is particularly suitable for pediatric imaging. It can be used to assess various pediatric conditions without exposing young patients to ionizing radiation, minimizing potential long-term risks.

Lack of Nephrotoxicity: CEUS contrast agents, such as microbubbles, do not exert nephrotoxic effects, making them well-suited for patients with impaired renal function or contrast allergies, for whom iodinated or gadolinium-based contrast agents might be contraindicated.

In conclusion, the Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound market's advantages lie in its safety, real-time imaging capabilities, cost-effectiveness, accessibility, and versatility, making it an attractive and increasingly preferred option for medical imaging needs in a wide range of clinical scenarios.

