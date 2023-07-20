Content Delivery Network Market worth $36.5 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rising demand for effective content delivery brought on by increased internet traffic, video streaming, edge computing, mobile connection, and cloud services, the future of the content delivery network (CDN) business is bright. CDNs will prioritise improving security, utilising AI/ML technologies, and delivering seamless user experiences across devices and networks.

The Content Delivery Network Market is projected to grow from USD 21.7 billion in 2023 to USD 36.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The proliferation of smartphones and the reliance on mobile devices for internet access create a need for CDN services that optimize content delivery for seamless mobile experiences.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Content Delivery Network Market"

250 - Tables

50 - Figures

300 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=657

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2017-2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2028 Forecast units Value (USD) Million/Billion Segments covered By Offering, functionality, content type, provider type, application area, and regions Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Akamai Technologies (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Edgio (US), Google (US), AWS (US), AT&T (US), Cloudflare (US), Lumen Technologies (US), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Fastly (US), Citrix systems (US), NTT Communications (Japan), Comcast Technologies (US), Rackspace Technology (US) and many more.

Based on application area, the Media delivery segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

Media delivery involves the efficient distribution of rich media files like audio streaming, live videos, and video streaming. It focuses on reducing latency and ensuring a high-quality user experience, particularly for online media streaming. CDN companies offer solutions that enable faster and scalable delivery of HD videos, OTT content, games, social media platforms, and software updates. As the number of portable devices increases, CDN solutions help deliver digital content in various formats tailored to each device. Market players such as Akamai, AWS, Verizon, and Comcast offer media delivery solutions to meet the growing demand for seamless and engaging media experiences.

Based on provider type, P2P CDN is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

P2P CDN solutions utilize ad-hoc connections to connect delivery nodes for digital content, offering diverse connectivity and consuming more bandwidth compared to traditional CDNs. Deployed at the client's side, P2P CDNs leverage peer bandwidth, reducing network costs for content providers. The number of peers directly impacts network costs, making P2P CDN attractive for optimizing web performance. Factors such as the demand for 4K content, digitalization, and increasing internet penetration are driving the growth of the P2P CDN market segment, particularly with the growing popularity of video streaming.

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=657

Based on application area, the media and entertainment segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

The media and entertainment industry relies heavily on CDN solutions to deliver users fast, secure, and uninterrupted viewing experiences. The increasing demand for online video streaming has driven the growth of this segment. CDN solutions optimize content delivery, reducing delays and enhancing device visual quality. By leveraging CDN technology, media and entertainment enterprises can cater to a global audience, offering seamless access to content regardless of location. Cloud-based services and CDN implementations support on-demand content, online audio streaming, podcasts, and live web episodes. The vast amount of data shared on social media platforms necessitates reliable CDN solutions for media production companies, animation studios, TV channels, and post-production teams. The evolution of higher-resolution imaging standards and the exponential growth in data sizes require robust CDN solutions. Key players in the CDN market for media and entertainment include Akamai, StackPath, and Limelight.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific, an emerging economy, is projected to achieve the highest CAGR in the CDN market during the forecast period. The region, including China, Japan, and South Korea, is experiencing significant growth driven by increasing content consumption, expanding internet subscriber base, and rising smartphone usage. The adoption of live video streaming, OTT services, and the surge in media, entertainment, gaming, and education sectors due to COVID-19 lockdowns further contribute to market growth. The booming eCommerce industry and the adoption of internet TV in countries like India, China, Korea, and Singapore also fuel the demand for CDN solutions. Major CDN vendors have established data centers in Asia Pacific to meet the growing demand and enhance customer experience while ensuring security compliance.

Top Key Companies in Content Delivery Network Market:

The major vendors covered in the Content Delivery Network Market include Akamai Technologies (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Edgio (US), Google (US), AWS (US), AT&T (US), Cloudflare (US), Lumen Technologies (US), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Fastly (US), Citrix systems (US), NTT Communications (Japan), Comcast Technologies (US), Rackspace Technology (US), CDNetworks (South Korea), Tata Communications (India), Imperva (US), Broadpeak (France), Quantil (US), StackPath (US), G Core Labs SA (Luxembourg), Tencent Cloud (China), OnApp Limited (UK),EVG Corp (Vietnam), Kingsoft Cloud (China), Bunny.net (Slovenia) and Baishan Cloud (US).

Recent Developments:

In June 2023 , Cloudflare partners with Databricks, the data and AI company, to enable organizations to safely, simply, and affordably share and collaborate on live data.

, Cloudflare partners with Databricks, the data and AI company, to enable organizations to safely, simply, and affordably share and collaborate on live data. In February 2023 , Akamai Technologies launches Akamai Connected Cloud, a distributed edge and cloud platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery. The new Akamai Connected Cloud is an attempt to unify Akamai's cloud effort with core computing, distributed cloud, and edge platform capabilities.

, Akamai Technologies launches Akamai Connected Cloud, a distributed edge and cloud platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery. The new Akamai Connected Cloud is an attempt to unify Akamai's cloud effort with core computing, distributed cloud, and edge platform capabilities. In June 2022 , Limelight Networks acquired Edgecast from Yahoo! Inc. and rebranded itself to Edgio.

, Limelight Networks acquired Edgecast from Yahoo! Inc. and rebranded itself to Edgio. In April 2022 , Disney partnered with its streaming division and Lumen Technologies to standardise CDN configuration metadata and application programming interfaces (APIs) for the streaming video industry.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=657

Content Delivery Network Market Advantages:

CDNs are made to provide material from servers positioned in several areas. The latency of websites and online apps is decreased and their loading times are increased by CDNs by caching content closer to the end users. The user experience is thus quicker and more responsive.

A distributed network of servers located in many countries across the world makes up CDNs. Regardless of the users' actual location, businesses can transmit their content to them using this worldwide infrastructure. By allowing access from the closest CDN server, users may minimise journey time and improve content delivery.

High traffic volumes and unexpected demand surges are no match for CDNs. Depending on the traffic patterns, they can automatically scale up or down and divide the load among several servers. This makes sure that even during times of high traffic, websites and applications are accessible and responsive.

By replicating content over numerous servers located in various locations, CDNs implement redundancy. The CDN automatically switches requests to a backup server if one server is offline or having problems, ensuring high availability and reducing downtime.

CDNs assist content producers in saving money on bandwidth. Businesses can reduce the bandwidth utilisation of their origin servers by outsourcing the delivery of content to the CDN. By utilising compression techniques to minimise the amount of data transported and, as a result, reduce bandwidth costs, CDNs optimise content delivery.

To defend against DDoS assaults, data breaches, and other criminal actions, CDNs offer a variety of security capabilities. By dividing the traffic among several servers and filtering out malicious requests, they can lessen the effects of widespread attacks. Additionally, CDNs provide SSL/TLS encryption to safeguard sensitive data sent between users and websites during transmission and for secure content delivery.

The use of mobile devices is growing, hence CDNs provide mobile optimisation methods such picture optimisation, device identification, and adaptive streaming. Through these optimisations, content is efficiently delivered to mobile consumers, ensuring a consistent user experience across various devices and network setups.

Report Objectives

To determine and forecast the global Content Delivery Network Market by offering (solutions, and services), content type, provider type, application area, and region from 2023 to 2028, and analyze the various macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that affect the market growth.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America , and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

, , (APAC), , and the and (MEA). To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Content Delivery Network Market.

To analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall Content Delivery Network Market.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Content Delivery Network Market.

To profile the key market players; provide a comparative analysis on the basis of business overviews, regional presence, product offerings, business strategies, and key financials; and illustrate the competitive landscape of the market.

In the market, track and analyze competitive developments, such as mergers and acquisitions, product developments, partnerships and collaborations, and Research and Development (R&D) activities.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Data Center and Networking Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Modular Data Center Market- Global Forecast to 2030

Cloud Managed Network Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Self-healing Networks Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Network Probe Market- Global Forecast to 2027

Network Engineering Services Market- Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/content-delivery-networks-cdn-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cdn.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets