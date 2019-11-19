Contact Lens Solution Market Size Worth $3.73 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 4.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global contact lens solution market size is expected to reach USD 3.73 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing number of cosmetic lens wearers and a rise in the participation of outdoor sporting and recreational activities are some of the key factors projected to drive the growth. These Solution are used for disinfecting, cleaning, and wetting the contact lenses. They are also used for storing the contacts when not being used. This factor is anticipated to further fuel the demand for the solution.

Key suggestions from the report:

Market players focus on launching multi-purpose Solution for various coating technologies such as HydraPEG

An increasing number of clinical trials for the approval of contact lens Solution for multiple uses is a key trend observed in the market

Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the large-scale adoption of contact lens

The contact lens solution market key players areAlcon Laboratories, Inc. (Novartis AG); Bausch + Lomb, Incorporated; Allergan; Ciba Vision; CLB VISION; CooperVision, Inc.; FreshKon; INTEROJO Co. Ltd.; Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.; and Menicon Co., Ltd.

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Contact Lens Solution Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Multi-purpose, Hydrogen peroxide-based), By Volume, By Material, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/contact-lens-solution-market

A variety of contact lens Solution are available, which are customized based on the type of material used in contact lenses. The Solution are also made available in varied volume categories for the enhanced convenience of the users, including occasional and daily wearers. Contact lens solution can be purchased directly from the practitioners, e-commerce sites, and through the retail network. The Solution available in the market are either multipurpose, which contain preservatives or hydrogen peroxide-based, which are used as enzymatic and daily cleaners.

In the type segment, the hydrogen peroxide-based segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. By volume, the 480ml segment is expected to hold to continue holding the largest market share over the forecast period. On the basis of material, the demand for Solution used in silicone hydrogel is expected to register the highest market share. This is due to an increase in R&D activities to enhance the capabilities of soft lenses used for manufacturing contact lenses. Factors, such as increasing concerns regarding infections and dryness in eyes is anticipated to drive the demand for contact lens Solution.

Grand View Research has segmented the global contact lens Solution market based on type, volume, material, distribution channel, and region:

Contact Lens Solution Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Multi-purpose



Hydrogen peroxide-based

Contact Lens Solution Volume Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

120mL



360mL



480mL

Contact Lens Solution Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Gas permeable lens



Silicone hydrogel lens



Hybrid lens

Contact Lens Solution Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

E-commerce



Eye Care Practitioners



Retail

Contact Lens Solution Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2024)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





Spain





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Singapore





South Korea





Australia



South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

UAE





Saudi Arabia

