Connecting User Kindness: WePlay Partners with Resala Association to Launch Ramadan Charity Initiative

CAIRO, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WePlay, a new-generation global social entertainment platform, has partnered with Egypt's leading charitable organization, Resala Association, to carry out a Ramadan donation initiative, distributing 1,666 aid packages to underprivileged families across Egypt. The distribution took place on March 13, 2026, at Resala Association, marking a key milestone in WePlay's in-app Arabic server campaign,"Family Charity Month," as it successfully transitioned from online engagement to real-world impact.

WePlay Partners with Resala Association to Launch Ramadan Charity Initiative

Through collective participation across the platform, users contributed "charity points" to advance the overall donation progress. By transforming in-app interaction into tangible support, WePlay ensured that acts of goodwill extended beyond digital expression and reached those truly in need.

During the"Family Charity Month" campaign on WePlay's Arabic server, users across the platform were encouraged to contribute collectively, helping to complete the charity progress bar. As the campaign progressed, strong user engagement ultimately enabled WePlay to complete the donation of 1,666 aid packages during Ramadan.

These supplies were distributed with the support of Resala Association, ensuring that assistance was efficiently delivered to underprivileged families in Egypt.

About WePlay

WePlay is a new-generation global social entertainment platform under WEJOY PTE. LTD., headquartered in Singapore. The platform integrates games, voice interaction, and party entertainment features, with a mission to "Bring people together through games, lead the trend of global online social entertainment." With its innovative gameplay, immersive social experiences, and warm community culture, WePlay has become a preferred social entertainment app among young users worldwide.

WePlay continues to uphold its product philosophy of"quality first, innovation-driven, and culturally enriched," collaborating with globally recognized IPs to create interactive experiences that deliver both entertainment and cultural value.

Platform Achievements:

Over 800 million global downloads, with millions of monthly active users

Multiple top rankings on App Store and Google Play charts

Collaborations with well-known global IPs (e.g., Care Bears, The Little Prince, Chibi Maruko-chan)

Integrating social impact into entertainment, promoting "meaningful play" experiences

Key Features:

Innovative combination of voice-based social interaction and gamified experiences

Hit games including "Who's the Spy", "Guess My Drawing", "Mic Grab", and more

Media Contact

Company: WEJOY PTE. LTD.

Contact: Bryant

Email: bryant@wejoysg.com

Website: https://weplayapp.com/

WeJoy Website: https://wejoyhub.com/

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