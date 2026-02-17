MOSCOW, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WePlay, a globally leading social entertainment platform, is proud to announce that during February 6-17, 2026, it will launch a major IP collaboration activity with the French literary masterpiece "The Little Prince" in the Russian-speaking market. This cultural collaboration spanning Europe, Asia, and the globe marks WePlay's strategic deepening in the Russian market while also serving as a tribute to the 80th anniversary milestone of "The Little Prince's" French publication.

WePlay's Future Vision: From One Collaboration to an Entire Ecosystem

WePlay Deepens Russian Market Positioning: "The Little Prince" IP Collaboration Goes Live on Russian Market

This Little Prince collaboration is more than a limited-time activity project for WePlay—it represents a validation and deepening of the platform's long-term cultural strategy. In the future, WePlay plans to advance more high-quality IP collaborations in Russia and other global markets, including partnerships with Russian cultural symbols, collaborations with international classic IPs, and cross-boundary fusions with emerging creative artists.

WePlay's aspiration is simple: on WePlay, every user can find their own story, every interaction can create unexpected connections, and every expression of love can be seen, celebrated, and transmitted. Just as the Little Prince tells the Rose, "You've tamed me, and now I'm responsible for you," WePlay also hopes to build this kind of relationship with every Russian user—mutually taming each other, accompanying one another, and making mutual commitments, creating genuine and profound friendship and love in the virtual world.

About WePlay

WePlay is a global social entertainment platform operated by WEJOY PTE. LTD., headquartered in Singapore. With the mission to "Bring joy and friends to young people around the world," it is dedicated to connecting the global younger generation through voice and interactive entertainment.

About WEJOY PTE. LTD.

WEJOY PTE. LTD. is an internet company based in Singapore, founded on October 23, 2020. As a company with a global vision and innovative spirit, we are dedicated to expanding in the social and gaming business sectors worldwide. We focus on the development and operation of social board games and casual games, with a particular emphasis on creating innovative and engaging gaming experiences that connect people around the world. Currently, we are actively expanding into international markets, and in the future, we aim to make a significant impact on the global stage.

