Connected Worker Market worth $20.18 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global connected worker market is expected to reach USD 8.62 billion in 2025 and USD 20.18 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Increasing government regulations and safety compliance requirements significantly boost the adoption of connected worker platforms. Governments worldwide are introducing stricter safety laws and standards mandating real-time monitoring of worker conditions, automated reporting, and enhanced risk management in hazardous and frontline work environments. These regulations demand that companies maintain detailed digital records, ensure compliant and intrinsically safe equipment use, and provide continuous health and safety surveillance. Connected worker platforms address these demands by enabling constant monitoring through IoT sensors and wearables, rapid alerts for unsafe situations, and streamlined digital workflows for incident reporting and audits.

The hardware segment held the largest share of the connected worker market in 2024.

Wearable devices have emerged as transformative enablers in the connected worker market, blending advanced sensor technology, real-time data exchange, and ergonomic design to improve safety and productivity for frontline personnel. Leading companies provide a diverse array of solutions. RealWear, Vuzix, and Microsoft HoloLens offer smart glasses that enable hands-free access to technical manuals and remote expert guidance, making maintenance and field operations more efficient for global enterprises, such as TotalEnergies and Mitsubishi Chemicals. Rugged wristbands and Bluetooth bracelets from Lansitec monitor vital signs, including heart rate and skin temperature, and provide SOS alert functions, which are vital for worker safety in hazardous industrial sites.

The 5G connectivity segment is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2025 and 2030.

The rollout of 5G technology is revolutionizing the connected worker space by delivering ultra-fast data transfer, extremely low latency, and support for high device density—ideal for critical applications, such as real-time video support and mobile robotics. Manufacturers such as Ericsson and Nokia lead private 5G deployments for smart factories, while industrial users, including Hyundai and Siemens, leverage 5G for automated guided vehicles and remote equipment monitoring. In mining and energy sectors, 5G coverage enables uninterrupted communication, AI-driven asset management, and drone-based inspections, setting the stage for next-generation digital operations.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

In Asia Pacific, the connected worker industry is thriving, driven by rapid digitalization and industrialization, particularly in manufacturing, construction, and healthcare across China, India, and Southeast Asia. Key trends include the integration of AI, augmented reality (AR), and IoT wearables, fostering real-time collaboration and flexible workforce models that enhance productivity through cloud-based analytics and mobile platforms. Driving factors include government-backed Industry 4.0 initiatives, stringent safety regulations in high-risk industries, and the need for predictive maintenance to counter rising labor costs and meet the demands of an urban workforce. Use cases shine in construction, where IoT wearables monitor environmental hazards for worker safety in automotive sectors, AR-guided training streamlines assembly processes, as seen in South Korean factories, and in healthcare, real-time asset tracking via wearables optimizes patient care coordination in Indian hospitals, while Chinese energy plants leverage connected tools for predictive maintenance to ensure operational continuity.

Major companies operating in the connected worker companies include Honeywell International Inc (US), Microsoft (US), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), PTC (US), Zebra Technologies Corp. (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), SymphonyAI (US), Innovapptive (US), ProGlove (Germany), and Redzone (US).

