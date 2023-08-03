Conducting Polymers Market worth $9.6 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Conducting Polymers Market by Type (Electrically Conductive, Thermally Conductive) application( ESD/EMI Shielding, Antistatic Packaging, Electrostatic Coating, Capacitor), and Region(APAC, Europe, North America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.8% from USD 6.3 billion in 2023.

The conducting polymer market is mainly driven by the demand for conducting polymer in various end-use industries, including medical, electronics and automobile coupled with the development of smart structures. Moreover, it is also driven by rapidly developing and emerging economies such as India and China.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Conducting Polymers Market"

249 – Tables

36 – Figures

235 – Pages

Thermally Conductive type is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Thermally Conductive is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global conducting polymers market by type, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Thermally conducting polymers are modified engineering and commodity plastics. They can transfer heat and at the same time be electrically conducting and insulating. These plastics play a significant role in the technological advancements in microelectronics.

North America is expected to be the largest market for conducting polymers during the forecast period, in terms of value

North American countries are registering high growth, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Developed economies such as US and Canada are investing in various industrial developments driving the conducting polymer market. Moreover, the increasing demand in electronics and automobile industry in these countries is driving the demand for conducting polymers which is an important component in these industries. Conducting polymers are offering unique properties such as electrical conductivity, flexibility, and ease of processing, which makes them highly valuable for a range of applications.

Market Players:

The key players in conducting polymers market are Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) , 3M (US), Agfa- Gevaert NV (Belgium), Celanese Corporation (US), Covestro AG (Germany),Heraeus Holding GMBH (Germany), Avient Corporation (US), Solvay SA (Belgium), The Lubrizol Corporation (US).

