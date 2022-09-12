Concentrating Solar Power Market Worth $19.9 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentrating Solar Power Market is projected to grow from USD 6.0 billion in 2022 to USD 19.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 26.9% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The key drivers for the Concentrating Solar Power Market include environmental concerns over carbon emissions and efforts to reduce air pollution, and the integrability of CSP systems with thermal storage systems.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Concentrating Solar Power Market"

279 – Tables

35 – Figures

236 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=199506567

The 50 MW to 99 MW by capacity, is expected to be the second largest Concentrating Solar Power Market during the forecast period

By capacity, the Concentrating Solar Power Market has been segmented into less than 50 MW, 50 MW to 99 MW, and 100 MW and Above. 50 MW to 99 MW is expected to be the second largest segment during the forecast period. Growing demand for mid-range power from applications such as desalination and process heating is driving the 50 MW to 99 MW segment.

Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) segment, by end user, is expected to be the second largest Concentrating Solar Power Market during the forecast period

By end user, the Concentrating Solar Power Market has been segmented into utilities, enhanced oil recovery (EOR), and others. Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) is expected to be the second largest segment during the forecast period. The Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) segment is driven by the constant volatility in crude oil prices and the generation of cheap steam power from CSP compared to other technologies.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=199506567

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global Concentrating Solar Power Market during the forecast period

In this report, the Concentrating Solar Power Market has been analyzed for 5 regions, namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. The growing of renewable thermal energy schemes in the region are among the reasons for the region's significant market size.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Concentrating Solar Power Market. These include Abengoa (Spain), BrightSource Energy (US), ACWA Power (Saudi Arabia), SolarReserve (US), and Aalborg CSP (Denmark). The leading players are trying to establish themselves in the markets of developed countries and are adopting various strategies such as product launches, contracts, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, alliances, acquisitions, and expansions to increase their respective market shares.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=199506567

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Hydrogen Energy Storage Market by State (Gas, Liquid, Solid), Technology (Compression, Liquefaction, Material Based), Application (Stationary Power, Transportation), End User (Electric Utilities, Industrial, Commercial), Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Thermal Energy Storage Market by Technology (Sensible, Latent, Thermochemical), Storage Material (Water, Molten Salts, PCM), Application (Power Generation, District Heating & Cooling, Process Heating & Cooling), End User and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/concentrating-solar-power-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/concentrating-solar-power.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets