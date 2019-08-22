CompTIA Opens Registration, Reveals Keynoter for 2019 EMEA Member and Partner Conference

Baroness Karren Brady of Knightsbridge CBE confirmed as keynote speaker

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the leading trade association for the global technology industry, said today registration is open for its 2019 EMEA Member and Partner Conference, which will feature keynote remarks from one of the most high profile and respected female business leaders in the United Kingdom.

Baroness Karren Brady of Knightsbridge CBE is scheduled to speak at the conference, set for 7th and 8th October in London.

The annual CompTIA EMEA Member and Partner Conference attracts a diverse audience of executives and leaders engaged in the business of technology; whether it's selling technology solutions or training and teaching tech skills. This year's gathering will be held at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel in London.

Highlighting the 2019 conference is the keynote speech by a speaker who has been recognized as a Business Woman of the Year, an Ultimate Entrepreneur and one of the 50 most inspirational people in the world.

"Baroness Brady is among the world's most influential and respected business leaders," said Kelly Ricker, executive vice president for events and education at CompTIA. "Her inspiration and passion about promoting women in business is unmatched. The messages she'll deliver at our conference are certain to resonate with and motivate all in attendance."

Baroness Brady was made a life peer by the Prime Minister, entering the House of Lords in 2014, and was appointed a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) from the Queen for her services to business, entrepreneurship and women in business. She currently serves as the CEO of the West Ham United Football Club, one of the leading English Premier League football clubs and one of the five fastest-growing brands in world football.

The two-day CompTIA EMEA Member and Partner Conference is a unique opportunity for all organisations that build, sell or influence the adoption of technology to learn how to better collaborate, plan for the future and share best practices to achieve long-term success.

For training and academic partners, the conference will include a comprehensive update on CompTIA's market-leading certification program, as well as discussions on how to address the tech workforce challenges that many employers face.

