Compression Therapy Market Worth $4.2 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Compression Therapy Market by Technique (Static, Dynamic), Product (Garment (Stockings, Bandages, Wraps), Braces, Pump), Application (Varicose Vein, DVT, Lymphedema, Leg Ulcer), Distribution (Clinics, Pharmacies, E-Commerce) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Compression Therapy Market is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2025 from USD 3.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=146548022

The large patient population suffering from deep vein thrombosis, varicose veins, and lymphedema; increasing incidence of sports injuries and accidents; and the availability of clinical evidence supporting the use of compression therapy in the management of different diseases are the major factors driving the growth of the global Compression Therapy Market.

Compression garments segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, by product, in 2019

Based on product, the market is segmented into compression garments, compression braces, and compression pumps. The compression garments segment is estimated to account for the largest share of this market in 2019, primarily due to the use of compression garments in a wide range of indications, such as varicose veins, edema, DVT, and lymphedema.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Compression Therapy Market"

141 – Tables

34 – Figures

161 – Pages

Dynamic compression therapy segment to witness the highest growth in the market, by technique

On the basis of technique, the market is segmented into static and dynamic compression therapy. The dynamic compression therapy segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the rising number of hip replacement surgeries globally and the favorable clinical evidence related to the use of IPC devices in various treatments.

Varicose vein treatment is the largest application segment in the Compression Therapy Market

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into varicose vein treatment, deep vein thrombosis treatment, lymphedema treatment, leg ulcer treatment, and other applications. The varicose vein treatment segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2019, primarily due to the high and growing prevalence of varicose veins and the wide use of compression therapy products in the treatment of varicose veins.

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=146548022

E-commerce platforms segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the Compression Therapy Market, by distribution channel

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into pharmacies & retailers, hospitals & clinics, and e-commerce platforms. The e-commerce platforms segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Globally, e-commerce is fast emerging as a major distribution channel for various compression therapy products owing to the cost advantages of distributing products through e-commerce platforms, strong and fast-expanding logistical networks maintained by e-commerce companies across major markets, and the increasing strategic initiatives and investments undertaken by e-commerce companies as well as market players to strengthen their presence across emerging markets.

North America is estimated to be the largest regional market for compression therapy products in 2019

The global Compression Therapy Market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2019. The market in North America is primarily driven by the rapid growth in the geriatric population, rising number of orthopedic and spinal surgeries, and the presence of various compression therapy product manufacturers in the region. However, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the rapid expansion of the target patient population in several Asia Pacific countries.

The major players operating in the Global Compression Therapy Market are DJO Global, Inc. (US), BSN medical (US), medi GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Tactile Medical (US), SIGVARIS (Switzerland), Paul Hartmann AG (Germany), Sanyleg S.r.l. (Italy), 3M Company (US), ConvaTec Inc. (US), ArjoHuntleigh (Getinge Group, Sweden), and Julius Zorn GmbH (Germany).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=146548022

Browse Related Reports:

Cold Pain Therapy Market by Product (OTC (Gels, Sprays, Patches, Cold Packs, Wraps, Pads, and Roll-Ons), Prescription-Based (Motorized, Non-Motorized Devices), Applications (Musculoskeletal Disorders, Post-Operative Therapy, Sports Medicine, and Post-Trauma Therapy) - Global Forecast to 2023

Varicose Vein Treatment Market by Products (Laser & RF Ablation, Venous Closure, Surgical), Treatment Mode (Endovenous Ablation, Sclerotherapy, Stripping), Region (North America, Europe) - Forecasts to 2021

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/compression-therapy-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/compression-therapy.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets