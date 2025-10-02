Compressed Air Energy Storage Market worth $1.88 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Compressed Air Energy Storage Market is anticipated to grow from estimated USD 0.48 billion in 2025 to USD 1.88 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 31.4% during the forecast period. Governments worldwide are implementing stringent environmental regulations and setting ambitious climate targets to cut carbon emissions. Compressed air energy storage (CAES), as a clean and long-duration storage solution, plays a vital role in supporting renewable integration and ensuring grid stability. Policies promoting energy storage deployment, along with incentives and funding for large-scale storage projects, are accelerating CAES adoption. In addition, major utilities and energy companies are increasingly investing in CAES projects as a sustainable alternative to conventional peaker plants and short-duration battery systems.

The adiabatic segment, by type, accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

Based on type, the Compressed Air Energy Storage Market is segmented into adiabatic, diabatic, and isothermal, with the adiabatic segment gaining significant traction due to its efficiency and sustainability advantages. Adiabatic systems capture and store the heat generated during compression, reusing it during the expansion process to improve round-trip efficiency and eliminate the need for fossil fuel-based heating. This makes them particularly attractive for large-scale, long-duration storage applications that align with global decarbonization goals. Furthermore, adiabatic systems are receiving strong policy and financial support in Europe and other regions as governments prioritize zero-emission storage technologies. With the ability to integrate seamlessly into renewable-heavy grids while reducing dependence on natural gas, adiabatic CAES is emerging as a key enabler of the clean energy transition.

The renewable energy integration was the largest application of compressed air energy storage in 2024.

Based on application, the Compressed Air Energy Storage Market is segmented into renewable energy integration, grid management, and others, with renewable energy integration emerging as one of the most promising sub-segments. CAES systems play a vital role in addressing the intermittency challenges of wind and solar power by storing excess generation during periods of low demand and supplying it back during peak hours. This capability enables a smoother and more reliable integration of renewable energy into the grid, reducing curtailment and enhancing system flexibility. Moreover, as countries scale up renewable energy deployment to meet climate targets, the demand for long-duration storage solutions like CAES is accelerating, supported by favorable government policies and rising investments in large-scale renewable projects.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the compressed air energy storage (CAES) market in 2024, supported by rapid renewable energy adoption, grid modernization initiatives, and strong government commitments toward decarbonization. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are investing heavily in long-duration energy storage solutions to manage the intermittency of wind and solar power, which are being deployed at record levels across the region. China, in particular, is emerging as a global leader with large-scale CAES demonstration projects underway, including multi-hundred-megawatt systems designed to support its aggressive renewable energy expansion and carbon neutrality goals by 2060.

Additionally, favorable policy frameworks and public-private investments are accelerating the deployment of CAES technologies in Asia Pacific. Japan and South Korea are focusing on strengthening grid resilience and energy security, while India is prioritizing storage solutions to balance its growing renewable energy capacity and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. The strong momentum in renewable energy capacity additions, coupled with government incentives, technological innovation, and industrial-scale demand, positions Asia Pacific as the most dominant region in the CAES market in 2024.

Key Market Players

The Compressed Air Energy Storage Market is dominated by major players with a wide geographical presence. Some key players in the market are Hydrostor (Canada), APEX CAES (US), Storelectric LTD. (UK), Keep Energy Systems (UK), Corre Energy (Netherlands), TerraStor Energy Corporation (US), ALCAES (Switzerland), Augwind (Israel), Enairys Powrtech (Switzerland), Highview Power (UK), Baromar (Israel), Powerphase International (US), Sherwood Power (UK), Brayton Energy, LLC (US), Siemens Energy (Germany), Evellence (Germany), and Ingersoll Rand (US).

Hydrostor

Hydrostor is a Canadian energy storage company specializing in advanced compressed air energy storage (A-CAES) technology, designed to provide long-duration, emission-free storage solutions for global power markets. Hydrostor develops utility-scale storage projects that support renewable integration, grid reliability, and the replacement of retiring thermal generation. It's A-CAES systems store compressed air in purpose-built underground caverns and recover the heat from compression to deliver dispatchable power with zero direct emissions and a lifespan of over 50 years. The company has successfully operated a commercial A-CAES facility in Goderich, Ontario, and is advancing large-scale projects in California and Australia, while maintaining a global development pipeline. Backed by leading investors such as Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), and Canada Growth Fund, Hydrostor is strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for long-duration storage and provide essential grid services, including capacity, ancillary support, and renewable firming. In recent years, it has made several strategic decisions, such as partnerships, contracts, and agreements, to position itself for growth in the compressed air energy storage market. In December 2023, Hydrostor, a developer of advanced compressed air energy storage (A-CAES) technology, entered into a Long-Term Energy Service Agreement (LTESA) with AEMO Services Ltd., acting as Consumer Trustee under the New South Wales Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap, whereby Hydrostor is awarded a 200 MW contract for its Silver City Energy Storage Project in Broken Hill, NSW. Under the terms of this agreement, Hydrostor will develop, construct, and operate the facility to provide up to 1,600 MWh (8 hours) of long-duration, emission-free electricity storage, with commitments to deliver approximately USD 670 million in local economic benefits, create 750 construction-phase jobs and 70 ongoing operational roles, and strengthen grid reliability in support of New South Wales' clean energy transition.

Storelectric LTD.

Storelectric LTD. is a UK-based green energy storage company developing grid-scale long-duration storage solutions using advanced Compressed Air Energy Storage (CAES) and hybrid CAES/Hydrogen systems. The company designs plants with scalable capacity (from tens of MW up to multi-GW) and durations ranging from 4 hours to multiple days. Its technologies include Adiabatic (thermal energy storage) CAES, hydrogen CAES, and hybrid CAES/CCGT retrofits—all aiming for high efficiency, low emissions, and flexibility. With patented technology to capture and reuse heat of compression, Storelectric seeks to integrate renewables, support hydrogen production, reduce grid intermittency, and provide ancillary services, including inertia and capacity. In June 2023, Storelectric LTD. completed the acquisition of TES CAES Technology Ltd., significantly enhancing its portfolio of compressed air energy storage (CAES) intellectual property and reinforcing its capabilities in delivering integrated, long-duration energy storage solutions. The acquisition strengthens Storelectric's ability to commercialize proven CAES designs and accelerate project deployment in the UK and internationally. It also positions the company to play a larger role in supporting grid stability and advancing the global clean energy transition.

