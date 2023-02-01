Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market Worth $694.22 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global complementary and alternative medicine market size is expected to reach USD 694.22 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at 25.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising prevalence of neurological illnesses and cancer is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global complementary & alternative medicine industry.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

By intervention, traditional alternative medicine or botanicals dominated the market with a share of 34.19% in 2022. Botanicals are among the prominent forms of alternative treatment practices, inclusive of natural and herbal treatment supplements, coupled with therapeutic interventions, incorporating herbs, oils, and other curative supplements.

By distribution method, the direct sales segment held a larger share in 2022. Due to the rapid growth in medical tourism, direct sales therapy is anticipated to dominate the market. Government funding is assisting in this development by upgrading treatment facilities and supporting alternative medicine.

Europe held the larger share in 2022. CAM has gained immense popularity across Europe , including a wide range of procedures less dependent on modern medication, such as acupuncture. Thus, boosting the industry's growth.

Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market Growth & Trends

Furthermore, the expanding government initiatives and activities are contributing to the growth and development of the global complementary & alternative medicine industry. Globally, governments are establishing advantageous rules and legislation for the manufacturing and marketing processes, which is driving the expansion of the global industry.

Complementary & alternative medicine (CAM) differs from traditional or standard medical interventions. It employs herbs, homeopathic remedies, acupuncture, massage therapy, and preventative care. Furthermore, complementary & alternative medicines are widely utilized to treat a variety of illnesses such as pain, exhaustion, cancer, and nausea, and increasing public understanding of the benefits of natural substitute therapies which is further boosting the market growth.

For instance, In December 2019, Modern Acupuncture launched a new clinic in Florida, making it the second Modern Acupuncture location in Florida and the 54th in the U.S. This is in line with the company's vision to spread the clinic's acupuncture services across the country and strengthen its market position.

Despite significant efforts to provide effective COVID-19 therapy and prophylaxis, many people continue to become infected. This could be accounted for by the ongoing virus changes and, as a result, the vaccine's efficiency. As a result, long-term immune enhancement is a promising approach to combating SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Medicinal plants and some other complementary & alternative therapies have been utilized successfully in treating a wide range of health issues. Several studies have shown the efficacy of cupping therapy, natural products, and acupressure against SARS-CoV-2. Hence, it will create a positive impact on the market.

The market has expanded significantly as a result of new products being introduced in response to rising treatment demand and ongoing innovation. For instance, in 2019, Optum acquired DaVita Medical Group. This investment will go toward the advancement of novel therapies for children, as well as physicians, healthcare providers, physiotherapists, and chiropractors.

Furthermore, approximately two-thirds of the populations in most developed and developing countries reported using an alternative or complementary therapy. Furthermore, increased investment in advanced technology research and an expansion of the number of emerging economies are expected to give advantageous prospects for the market throughout the projection period.

Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global complementary and alternative medicine market based on intervention, distribution method, and region:

Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market - Intervention Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Traditional Alternative Medicine/Botanicals

Ayurveda



Apitherapy



Bach Flower Therapy



Naturopathic Medicine



Traditional Chinese Medicine



Traditional Korean Medicine



Traditional Japanese Medicine



Traditional Mongolian Medicine



Traditional Tibetan Medicine



Zang Fu Theory

Mind Healing

Autosuggestion



Hypnotherapy



Neuro-linguistic Programming



Self-hypnosis



Spiritual Mind Treatment



Transcendental Meditation

Body Healing

Acupressure



Acupuncture



Alexander Technique



Auriculotherapy



Autogenic Training



Chiropractic



Cupping Therapy



Kinesiology



Osteomyology



Osteopathy



Pilates



Qigong



Reflexology



Yoga

External Energy

Magnetic Therapy



Bio-magnetic Therapy





Magnetic Resonance Therapy



Radionics



Reiki



Therapeutic Touch



Chakra Healing

Sensory Healing

Aromatherapy



Music therapy



Sonopuncture



Sound Therapy

Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market - Distribution Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Direct Sales

E-sales

Distance Correspondence

Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden



Norway

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players in the Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market

Columbia Nutritional

Nordic Nutraceuticals

Ramamani Iyengar Memorial Yoga Institute

Memorial Yoga Institute The Healing Company Ltd.

John Schumacher Unity Woods Yoga Centre

Sheng Chang Pharmaceutical Company

Pure encapsulations, LLC.

Herb Pharm

AYUSH Ayurvedic Pte Ltd.

