Companion Animal Diagnostic Market worth $5.40 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Companion Animal Diagnostic Market is projected to grow from about USD 3.56 billion in 2026 to USD 5.40 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.7%.

Browse 400 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 450 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Companion Animal Diagnostic Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Companion Animal Diagnostic Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 3.56 billion

USD 3.56 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 5.40 billion

USD 5.40 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 8.7%

Companion Animal Diagnostic Market Trends & Insights:

By product, the instruments segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2026 to 2031.

By technology, the clinical biochemistry segment is expected to dominate the market by accounting for a 36.1% share in 2025.

By application, the clinical pathology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

The North American companion animal diagnostics market accounted for a share of 41.6% in 2025.

Technological innovations are transforming the companion animal diagnostics market by improving the speed, accuracy, and decision-enabling capabilities of diagnostic tests in veterinary practice and research. The use of artificial intelligence, automation, and big data analytics for diagnostic purposes is enabling faster insights into diagnostic outcomes, improved recognition of images and pathological patterns, and predictive testing for chronic and complex diseases. Advances in point-of-care analyzers, microfluidics, and high-throughput immunoassays, molecular analyzers, and assays are providing new in-practice capabilities while maintaining high diagnostic quality. Additionally, the growing use of non-invasive diagnostic tools and technologies, such as liquid biopsies, saliva, and urine tests, along with wearable monitoring devices, is enabling continuous health and early disease monitoring in companion animals.

By application, clinical pathology segment accounted for largest market share in 2025.

In the companion animal diagnostics market, the clinical pathology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025. This dominance stems from its foundation for most general veterinary evaluations, such as hematology, biochemistry, urinalysis, cytology, and electrolyte analyses. These analyses are deemed crucial for diagnosing a wide range of common conditions, including infections, metabolic disorders, organ dysfunction, and chronic diseases. In addition, the ubiquitous presence of in-house analyzers, short turnaround times, and high sensitivity have further fueled their popularity in veterinary practices. Furthermore, the increasing incidence of age-related conditions, preventive medicine screening, and chronic disease surveillance in dogs and cats has been continuously fueling high testing volumes, thereby solidifying the central importance of clinical pathology as the most popular and indispensable diagnostic modality.

By end user, homecare settings segment to record highest CAGR during forecast period.

The homecare settings segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period because it relies heavily on outsourcing to access advanced technologies, specialized expertise, and GMP-compliant facilities that it lacks in-house. Their focus on innovative platforms, such as novel biologics, gene-based therapies, advanced formulations, and digital health tools, drives high demand for CDMO and CRO support across early-stage R&D, scale-up, and clinical studies. With strong investor interest and a surge in new pet health and livestock innovation ventures, these companies are rapidly increasing their outsourcing needs, fueling segment growth.

North America accounted for largest market share in 2025.

North America accounted for the largest share of the companion animal diagnostics market. Because of the high pet ownership rate, well-developed veterinary healthcare infrastructure, and significant investment in advanced diagnostic technologies, North America dominated the companion animal diagnostics market. There is a wide availability of specialized veterinary services in the region, along with high adoption of in-house diagnostic tools and AI-driven platforms that improve testing accuracy and efficiency. Furthermore, pet insurance, increased awareness of preventive care, and the presence of leading diagnostic companies are major factors driving demand for veterinary diagnostics in North America. This solidifies the region's position as a dominant market leader.

Top Companies in Companion Animal Diagnostic Market:

The Top Companies in Companion Animal Diagnostic Market include IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), Zoetis Services LLC (US), Mars, Incorporated (US), bioMérieux (France), FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Neogen Corporation (US), Virbac (France), INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH (Germany), and Innovative Diagnostics (France), among others.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

