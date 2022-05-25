Compact E-Scooter Market to reach US$ 806.3 by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Compact E-Scooter Market Report 2022 - Price is becoming an important factor in the purchasing decisions of many people, as the economy presents challenges to the average consumer. This has resulted in many people looking for ways to save money, and one popular way is to purchase a compact e-scooter.

NEWARK, Del., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The compact e-scooter market size accounted for about US$ 626.8 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 806.3 by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

As traffic congestion worsens in and around major cities, commuters are compelled to choose either expensive modes of transportation or homes near the workplace; the compact electric scooter is a modern necessity, thereby spiking the overall demand for compact e-scooters.

The higher sales of compact e-scooters are contributed by those who do not live close to their workplaces and are forced to travel long distances resulting in an elevated transportation nightmare, leading many people to seek out smooth and efficient modes of transportation.

The rising trajectory of compact e-scooter adoption trends is due to its advantages, including short distance coverage, travelling to locations, and the non-necessity of a four-wheeled vehicle while driving around the town.

People from various countries around the globe are contributing to the demand for compact e-scooters, owing to the e-scooter's simplicity. When not in use, one can simply fold the scooter and store it anywhere.

The compact e-scooter market size is likely to be expanded as compact/foldable electric scooters are well-known for their fuel efficiency and low greenhouse gas emissions.

Li-ion batteries are lighter and more efficient than sealed lead-acid batteries. They have a higher density, encouraging many to opt for the same, soaring the compact e-scooter market growth.

Foldable electric scooters are a boon to commuters who must rely on public transportation. A compact e-scooter is a good option as it is incredibly compact and does not take up an excessive amount of space.

The same encourages many to opt for compact e-scooters, in turn, auguring well for the compact e-scooter market outlook.

Compact e-scooter market trends and forecast is facilitated by various features associated with compact e-scooters, including economical driving, low maintenance, safe driving mode and a maximum speed limiter.

The incorporation of advanced technologies and smart features in foldable electric scooters is catching consumers' attention, and the same is likely to open up a wide array of compact e-scooter market opportunities.

The compact e-scooter market is categorized by type, load variation, battery type, voltage, age, distribution channel, and region.

Key Takeaways:

Based on age, on account of the growing trend of riding compact e-scooters to work, the adult segment accounts for the majority of compact e-scooter market share .

. During the forecast period, the children segment is also expected to grow rapidly as the majority of manufacturers claim that children over the age of eight can use these electric scooters.

The Lithium-ion battery segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period attributed to its dependability and efficiency.

Due to the presence of a large number of e-scooter manufacturers , North America market is likely to bring about compact e-scooter market key trends & opportunities .

, market is likely to bring about compact . Rising pollution and the government's increasing provision of financial incentives are driving up demand for compact e-scooters in Asia-Pacific .

Key Segments

By Type:

Unicycle

Two Wheel

Three Wheel

By Load Variation:

Below 40 KG

40 to 80 KG

80 to 100 KG

Above 100 KG

By Battery Type:

Sealed Lead Acid Battery

Lithium Ion Battery

Others

By Voltage:

24 V

36 V

48 V

Above 48 V

By Distribution Channel:

OEM

E-Commerce

Others

By Age:

Below 20 Years

20 to 30 Years

Above 30 Years

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key compact e-scooter companies include

Xiaomi Corporation

Pride Mobility Products Corp

Segway

Megawheel

GOTRAX

Shenzhen Lezway Technologies

Spacepac Industries Pty Ltd.

Turboant

E-Twow

Hiboy

INOKIM

Glion

Razoe

Mercane Wheels

XOOTR

EcoReco

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

TOC continued..!

About FMI – Automotive and Transportation

The Automotive and Transportation division of FMI provides exclusive coverage and actionable insights about automotive and transportation industry encompassing automotive, aviation, shipping and marine, and railway sector. Market findings and competition intelligence of OEM, aftermarket, services and technology landscape have helped numerous industry stakeholders' right from automakers, component manufacturers, channel partners and service providers in taking informed decisions and keeping them up-to-date with market behavior.

