Collectibles Market in 2024 was estimated at $492.6 Billion, Annual Growth 9.2%: Research by Market Decipher

PUNE, India, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2024 Version Report - "Collectibles Market Size, Statistics, Trend Analysis, and Forecast Report, 2024–2034" published this month offers all data and insights revised. Further, the report now includes 2023 financial year historical data as actuals. The Collectibles market size is estimated at $462 billion in 2023. New categories of collectibles are gaining traction widening the arena of collectibles industry. Market Decipher reports includes largest set of collectibles market statistics including below products:

Product Coverage in Collectibles Report (Revenue, USD Million, 2024 - 2034):

Figurines Sports Collectibles Ephemera Action Figures Trading Cards Books Designer Toys Pokemon Cards Vintage Items Toy Collectibles Anime Collectible Militaria Coins Autographed Collectibles Auction Houses Stamps Comics Collectibles Resale Market Art Collectibles Vintage Watches Classic Cars Movie Collectible Music Collectibles Toy Cars



Syndicated research covers all the mentioned products market data from 2024 to 2034 along with market insights, growth factors, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, supply chain, geographical growth, segmental breakdown, and other analytical findings. Separate Report on each product can also be procured.

Sports Memorabilia Collectibles Market

Anticipated to witness a substantial growth trajectory, the global sports memorabilia market is poised to achieve a value of $227.2 billion by the year 2032, displaying a remarkable increase from its 2023 valuation of $32.4 billion.

Industry Segmentation

Bobble Head and Statues

Hats and Caps, Jerseys

Clothing, and Uniforms (comprising Jerseys and Sneakers)

Flags and Banners

Bats

Balls

Prints and Posters

Sports Trading Cards Market

In 2023, the Sports Trading Cards market was evaluated at approximately USD 14,262.8 million, with a projected market value set to ascend to USD 51,343.2 million by the year 2033.

Industry Segmentation

Character Card

Pokemon Cards etc.

Image Card

Autograph Card

Others

Toy/Animation Collectibles Market

The Toy Collectibles Market was estimated at USD 12.5 Billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach a market value of USD 35.3 Billion by 2032.

Industry Segmentation

Collectible Dolls

Bobble-Head

Action Figure

Other Figurines

Anime Collectibles

Cartoon Collectibles

Movie Character Collectibles

Other Collectibles

Action Figure Collectibles Market

The global market for action figure toys was valued at $9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $15.3 billion by 2031, experiencing a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Key players: Hasbro Inc., Mattel Inc, Lego System A/S, Spin Master, Bandai Namco, McFarlane Toys, National Entertainment Collectibles Association, Hot Toys, Square Enix, and Kotobukiya.

Signed Collectibles Market

Autograph/Signed Collectibles Market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%. Authentication companies are witnessing a boost in autograph collectibles industry.

Industry Segmentation

Figurines

Bobble Head

Hats And Caps

Jersey

Shirt

Sneakers

Flags and Banners

Bats (All Types)

Balls (All Types)

Prints And Posters

Books

