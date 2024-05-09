Collectibles Market in 2024 was estimated at $492.6 Billion, Annual Growth 9.2%: Research by Market Decipher

News provided by

Market Decipher

09 May, 2024, 10:37 GMT

PUNE, India, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2024 Version Report - "Collectibles Market Size, Statistics, Trend Analysis, and Forecast Report, 2024–2034" published this month offers all data and insights revised. Further, the report now includes 2023 financial year historical data as actuals. The Collectibles market size is estimated at $462 billion in 2023. New categories of collectibles are gaining traction widening the arena of collectibles industry. Market Decipher reports includes largest set of collectibles market statistics including below products:

Product Coverage in Collectibles Report (Revenue, USD Million, 2024 - 2034):

Figurines

Sports Collectibles

Ephemera

Action Figures

Trading Cards

Books

Designer Toys

Pokemon Cards

Vintage Items

Toy Collectibles

Anime Collectible

Militaria

Coins

Autographed Collectibles

Auction Houses

Stamps

Comics Collectibles

Resale Market

Art Collectibles

Vintage Watches

Classic Cars

Movie Collectible

Music Collectibles

Toy Cars


Syndicated research covers all the mentioned products market data from 2024 to 2034 along with market insights, growth factors, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, supply chain, geographical growth, segmental breakdown, and other analytical findings. Separate Report on each product can also be procured.

Get Sample Report: https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/collectibles-market

Sports Memorabilia Collectibles Market 

Anticipated to witness a substantial growth trajectory, the global sports memorabilia market is poised to achieve a value of $227.2 billion by the year 2032, displaying a remarkable increase from its 2023 valuation of $32.4 billion.

Industry Segmentation

  • Bobble Head and Statues
  • Hats and Caps, Jerseys
  • Clothing, and Uniforms (comprising Jerseys and Sneakers)
  • Flags and Banners
  • Bats
  • Balls
  • Prints and Posters

(Get Sports Memorabilia Collectibles Market Report:
https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/sports-collectibles-market)

Sports Trading Cards Market

In 2023, the Sports Trading Cards market was evaluated at approximately USD 14,262.8 million, with a projected market value set to ascend to USD 51,343.2 million by the year 2033.

Industry Segmentation

  • Character Card
  • Pokemon Cards etc.
  • Image Card
  • Autograph Card
  • Others

(Get Sports Trading Cards Market Research Report: 
https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/sports-trading-cards-market)

Toy/Animation Collectibles Market

The Toy Collectibles Market was estimated at USD 12.5 Billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach a market value of USD 35.3 Billion by 2032.

Industry Segmentation

  • Collectible Dolls
  • Bobble-Head
  • Action Figure
  • Other Figurines
  • Anime Collectibles
  • Cartoon Collectibles
  • Movie Character Collectibles
  • Other Collectibles

(Get Toy Collectibles Market Research Report:
https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/toy-collectibles-market)

Action Figure Collectibles Market

The global market for action figure toys was valued at $9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $15.3 billion by 2031, experiencing a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Key players: Hasbro Inc., Mattel Inc, Lego System A/S, Spin Master, Bandai Namco, McFarlane Toys, National Entertainment Collectibles Association, Hot Toys, Square Enix, and Kotobukiya.

(Get Action Figure Toys Market Research Report: 
https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/action-figure-collectibles-market)

Signed Collectibles Market

Autograph/Signed Collectibles Market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%. Authentication companies are witnessing a boost in autograph collectibles industry.

Industry Segmentation

  • Figurines
  • Bobble Head
  • Hats And Caps
  • Jersey
  • Shirt
  • Sneakers
  • Flags and Banners
  • Bats (All Types)
  • Balls (All Types)
  • Prints And Posters
  • Books

(Get Sports Trading Cards Market Research Report: 
https://www.marketdecipher.com/report/autograph-collectibles-market)

Any specific requirement or custom research request? Write your requirements here:
https://www.marketdecipher.com/request-sample/2660

Direct Email: david@marketdecipher.com

About Market Decipher

Market Decipher is a market research and consultancy wing of Decipher Market Insights, involved in provision of market reports to organisations of varied sizes; small, large and medium. At Market Decipher, we concentrate on articulating relevant business policies conditional to the specific market domain for a sustainable growth. The services provided by us include syndicated research and custom research.

For more information, please visit:  https://www.marketdecipher.com/

Follow us on:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/market-decipher/
https://www.facebook.com/marketdecipher1

Contact:
David Correa
Decipher Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.
Wakad,
Mumbai- Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411057, Maharashtra
Email: david@marketdecipher.com
Website: www.marketdecipher.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1854377/3563419/Market_Decipher_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Figurines Collectibles Market was 7.2 Billion in 2024, Growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2034 - Product Launch and Non-Action Figurines are Major Trends: Market Decipher

Figurines Collectibles Market was 7.2 Billion in 2024, Growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2034 - Product Launch and Non-Action Figurines are Major Trends: Market Decipher

Market Decipher published its latest research report – "Figurines Market Report" estimating figurines industry at $7.2 Billion in 2024, growing at...
$594 Billion Collectibles Market in 2024 - Market Decipher releases Research Reports on 50+ Collectibles Categories

$594 Billion Collectibles Market in 2024 - Market Decipher releases Research Reports on 50+ Collectibles Categories

Market Decipher (A Research Company highly focussed into Collectibles Domain) has announced release of 20+ Market Research Reports in Collectibles...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Toys

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Art

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics