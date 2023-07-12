Collagen and Gelatin Market worth $1.6 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The collagen and gelatin industry is poised for significant growth in the near future. As consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with collagen and gelatin continues to rise, the demand for these products is expected to soar. Collagen, known for its contribution to healthy skin, hair, and joints, is increasingly sought after by the aging population and wellness-conscious individuals. Moreover, gelatin, derived from collagen, is gaining popularity in the food and beverage industry as a versatile ingredient for its unique texture and functional properties. With advancements in technology and research, the production and extraction methods of collagen and gelatin are becoming more efficient and sustainable, paving the way for increased supply and accessibility. Additionally, the growing interest in alternative protein sources, coupled with the increasing adoption of collagen and gelatin in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics sectors, further propels the industry's expansion. As a result, stakeholders in the collagen and gelatin industry can anticipate a thriving market characterized by innovative product offerings, expanding applications, and robust investment opportunities in the near future.

Collagen and Gelatin Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.2 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $1.6 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Major factors driving the market growth at significant CAGR are increasing the prevalence of chronic diseases, increased number of orthopedic surgeries, and the launch of novel products in the market by key market players. Collagen-based products play a significant role in various surgical procedures and applications. Due to the biocompatibility and bioresorbable nature, collagen has gained popularity in the field of surgery.

Collagen and Gelatin Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.2 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $1.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Source, Application, End-user, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Implementation of the 21st Century Cures Act Key Market Drivers Growing incidence of Chronic wounds, diabetes, and cancer

The bovine segment accounted for the largest share of the source segment in the collagen and gelatin market in 2022.

Based on Source, the collagen and gelatin market is segmented into bovine, porcine, and others. In 2022, the bovine source segment held the largest market share in the collagen and gelatin market. The large share of the segment is attributable to the growing adoption of bovine-derived collagen and gelatin in regenerative medicine. The increased usage of biomaterials is primarily due to the biocompatibility and biodegradability properties exhibited by these materials.

The orthopedic segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the collagen and gelatin market in 2022.

On the basis application, the global collagen market is segmented into orthopedic, wound care, dental, surgical cardiovascular, and other application. The global gelatin market is segmented into orthopedics, wound care, and others. The orthopedic segment accounted for the share of both the collagen and gelatin market in the year 2022. The demand for collagen is increasing because it is mainly used in orthopedic surgeries across the globe, and there is high demand for scaffolds and substitutes.

North America dominated the collagen and gelatin market.

Based on region, the collagen and gelatin market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Rest of the World. In 2022, North America dominated the market, followed by Europe. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases and the presence of top players operating in the are key factors supporting the growth of the North American collagen and gelatin market. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Collagen and Gelatin Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing incidence of Chronic wounds, diabetes, and cancer

Restraints:

Availability of alternative biomaterials

Opportunities:

Implementation of the 21st Century Cures Act

Challenges:

Insufficient processing technologies

Key Market Players:

The collagen and gelatin market is consolidated, with a small number of players competing for market shares. Integra LifeSciences (US), DSM (Netherlands), Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd. (Israel), Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan), Collagen Solutions Plc. (UK), Smith & Nephew Plc (UK) are some of the leading players in this market. Most companies in the market focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, to increase their product offerings, cater to the unmet needs of customers, increase their profitability, and expand their presence in the global market

Recent Developments:

In January 2023 , TELA Bio, Inc. launched NIVIS Fibrillar Collagen Pack. NIVIS Fibrillar Collagen Pack is an absorbent matrix of Type I and Type III bovine collagen proposed to manage moderately to heavily exudating wounds and to control minor bleeding.

, TELA Bio, Inc. launched NIVIS Fibrillar Collagen Pack. NIVIS Fibrillar Collagen Pack is an absorbent matrix of Type I and Type III bovine collagen proposed to manage moderately to heavily exudating wounds and to control minor bleeding. In October 2022 , Collagen Matrix acquired Polyganics B.V. expanded its portfolio of bioresorbable solutions and technology platforms for bone and tissue repair.

, Collagen Matrix acquired Polyganics B.V. expanded its portfolio of bioresorbable solutions and technology platforms for bone and tissue repair. In January 2021 , Integra LifeSciences acquired ACell. This acquisition enabled the company to provide more comprehensive complex wound management solutions.

Collagen and Gelatin Market Advantages:

Natural and Clean Label Appeal: Collagen and gelatin are derived from animal sources, making them attractive to consumers seeking natural and minimally processed ingredients. They are free from artificial additives, aligning with clean label preferences.

Health Benefits: Collagen supports skin elasticity, joint health, hair and nail strength, gut health, and muscle recovery. Gelatin aids digestion and promotes satiety, making it useful for weight management. These health benefits drive consumer demand and adoption.

Versatility: Collagen and gelatin can be used as ingredients in various food and beverage products, such as functional drinks, gummies, protein bars, and soups. They possess gelling, stabilizing, and emulsifying properties, making them valuable in culinary applications. Additionally, they find uses in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

Continuous Research and Innovation: Ongoing studies explore new applications and potential health benefits of collagen and gelatin. This encourages product diversification and expansion. Advancements in extraction methods, including sustainable and eco-friendly processes, address environmental concerns and cater to conscious consumers.

Growing Market Opportunities: Increased consumer awareness of collagen and gelatin's benefits, along with expanding applications in multiple industries, creates a favorable market environment. Stakeholders can capitalize on the growing demand and investment opportunities.

Established Market Presence: Collagen and gelatin have been used for centuries in traditional culinary practices, lending credibility and familiarity to the market. This established presence facilitates consumer acceptance and product adoption.

Support for Sustainable Practices: Collagen and gelatin production often utilizes by-products from the meat and seafood industries, reducing waste and promoting sustainability. This aligns with the growing emphasis on environmentally conscious practices.

Consumer-Driven Trends: Wellness and beauty trends, including the desire for youthful skin, healthy aging, and natural remedies, drive the demand for collagen and gelatin products. These trends create a market that is responsive to consumer needs and preferences.

Global Market Reach: The collagen and gelatin market is not limited to a specific region. It enjoys global demand and is accessible to a wide range of consumers, contributing to its growth potential.

Partnering Opportunities: Collagen and gelatin manufacturers can collaborate with other industries, such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic companies, to develop innovative products and explore new market segments, leading to mutually beneficial partnerships.

These advantages collectively position the collagen and gelatin market for continued growth, expansion, and success in the coming years.

High-Throughput Screening Market - Report Highlights:

Additional points such as patent analysis, pricing analysis, key stakeholders, and buying criteria of end users have been added in the market overview chapter.

The current edition of the report includes an assessment of the economic and financial recession and the inflation impact on the collagen and gelatin market. The impact of the recession on year-on-year growth during the forecast period (2023 to 2028) has also been considered.

The new edition of the report provides updated financial information till 2022 (depending on availability) for each listed company in a graphical representation. This will help analyze the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating region/country, and business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segment.

Recent developments help understand market trends and growth strategies adopted by players in the market. The number of product launches has increased in the last three years ( January 2020 to June 2023 ).

to ). Tracking the product portfolios of prominent market players helps to analyze the major products in the collagen and gelatin market. The new edition of the report provides an updated product portfolio of the companies profiled.

Key market strategies, the market share analysis for 2022, the revenue share analysis of key market players from 2020 to 2023, and competitive leadership mapping have been added to the competitive landscape section of the report.

The new version of the report includes competitive leadership mapping for companies operating in the collagen and gelatin market. This new section comprehensively studies the top players in the market. The top 25 companies were shortlisted from a list of 40+ companies.

The new report version includes the startup/SME company evaluation quadrant for ten companies operating in the collagen and gelatin market. This updated section comprehensively studies the key startup companies offering collagen and gelatin products. The top 10 companies were shortlisted from a list of 20+ companies.

