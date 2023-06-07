Collaboration between Finastra and S&P Global Market Intelligence aims to deliver significant efficiencies in corporate and syndicated lending

Integration between platforms will digitize data transfer, increasing operational efficiency and streamlining the settlement process

LONDON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra today announced a collaboration with S&P Global Market Intelligence focused on the corporate and syndicated lending market. The companies have agreed to collaborate and integrate their solutions for corporate and syndicated lending, with the aim of delivering significant benefits to common clients.



The collaboration aims to help reduce risk, improve automation, and fast-track transaction processing for clients that use Finastra and S&P Global Market Intelligence's solutions by removing the manual re-keying element of transactions throughout the lending and trade lifecycles. Users will experience pre-built, seamless integration and the ability to digitally transfer data between the solutions.

"The collaboration between Finastra and S&P Global Market Intelligence brings clear synergies given our complementary solutions, highly overlapping sellside customer base, and extensive reach by S&P Global Market Intelligence into the buyside and their service providers. Together we can bring both sides of the corporate and syndicated lending market together for the mutual benefit of all parties," said Robert Downs, Global Head of Corporate and Syndicated Lending, Finastra. "We're addressing a gap in the ecosystem by facilitating end-to-end interoperability and greatly simplifying the loan lifecycle for common clients."

The parties intend to use their combined capabilities to transform data flows across the board, such as real-time updates for positions, trades, secure wire details, and other areas of the loan lifecycle that can still result in transaction data otherwise being transmitted via fax or email.

"Our work with Finastra and the planned integration of their sellside capabilities with ClearPar and our extensive data, software and workflow applications aims to transform operations for our common clients and bring the loans community forward," said Patricia Tessier, Head of Loan Platforms, S&P Global Market Intelligence. "When combined with S&P Global Market Intelligence's extensive KYC, onboarding, tax, and trade closing managed services, this creates a unique set of solutions for the global lending market."

About Finastra

Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and launched the leading open platform for innovation, FusionFabric.cloud, in 2017. It serves institutions of all sizes, providing award-winning solutions and services across Lending, Payments, Treasury & Capital Markets and Universal Banking (Retail, Digital and Commercial Banking) for banks to support direct banking relationships and grow through indirect channels, such as embedded finance and Banking as a Service. Its pioneering approach and commitment to open finance and collaboration is why it is trusted by ~8,600 institutions, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks. For more information, visit finastra.com.

