Coles Selects Bringg's Delivery Management Platform to Support Delivery Options to Better Satisfy Customer Demands

Coles Supermarkets to improve same day home delivery across Australia

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringg , the leading delivery management platform provider, announced today that leading Australian retailer, Coles Group, has partnered with Bringg with the aim to enhance its customer experience by improving home delivery.

With Bringg, Coles will be able to more efficiently allocate deliveries to its network of carriers and track those deliveries in real-time, which will increase cost efficiency throughout the supply chain.

With 64% of consumers looking at delivery costs before deciding to fill their shopping carts, and 85% saying that a poor delivery experience would negatively affect their brand loyalty, Coles recognizes the opportunity to adapt to ever-changing consumer demands for online shopping.

By implementing Bringg's delivery management platform, Coles will be able to allocate online customer orders for delivery – faster and more efficiently. In addition, Coles will be able to track, manage and execute all operations even when there is an uplift in orders.

"We believe that Bringg offers a unique and compelling solution to provide Coles customers with an improved on demand and consistent home delivery experience, while streamlining our online operations," said James Geddes, General Manager for Online Network & Growth at Coles. "We are excited to add a multitude of new innovative capabilities to our network and are confident that, with Bringg, we can improve the ways we serve our customers to ensure that we meet their needs and expectations."

"We look forward to making an impact with such an established retailer in the Australian market," said CEO of Bringg, Guy Bloch. "It's clear how important customer experience, visibility and multiple fulfillment options are to Coles, and we are determined to transform their vision into reality. We are excited to collaborate with such an innovative retailer, setting an example to other grocers of how to enable an exceptional shopping experience."

For more information about Bringg, please visit https://www.bringg.com/ .

About Bringg

Bringg is the delivery management platform market leader, serving over 800 customers globally. Bringg manages and unifies last mile delivery, fulfillment and returns, empowering enterprises to manage and grow their delivery capacity, reduce cost and provide branded customer experiences. Bringg's open SaaS platform and robust network of over 250 delivery providers, enables enterprises to offer customers any delivery option, whether using internal drivers or external delivery providers, including 3PL, carriers, crowdsourced fleets or independent gig drivers.

https://www.bringg.com/

About Coles

Coles Supermarkets is a national full-service supermarket retailer operating more than 800 stores across Australia. Beginning as a variety store more than 100 years ago, Coles Online currently operates an extensive home delivery network. This network services almost all of Australia, where customers can book grocery delivery on the next day and beyond.

https://www.coles.com.au/

Media Contact

Justine Rosin

Headline Media

justine@headline.media

IL: +972 54 885 9141

US: +1 917 724 2176

SOURCE Bringg