Bringg Dynamic Delivery Slots increases cart conversion and customer loyalty with accurate eCommerce delivery promises

New Bringg Platform extension dynamically prevents overbooking and maximizes fleet utilization for retailers and logistics providers

CHICAGO, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringg , the last-mile solutions leader, today announced its newest platform extension, Dynamic Delivery Slots. Now, shippers can offer precise delivery windows during eCommerce checkout to increase customer loyalty and compete.

Seventy-nine percent of consumers say they will not purchase from a brand again if they have a poor delivery experience. Anything other than on-time-delivery negatively impacts future loyalty.

Bringg's new extension makes accurate delivery promises possible. It instantly and continuously evaluates both internal and external variables, including real-time capacity, order requirements, and driver compliance attributes, customer profiles, service area, service level agreements (SLAs), and blackouts.

With Bringg Dynamic Delivery Slots, shippers:

Automate accurate delivery options: Real-time, accurate delivery options improve cart conversion and customer satisfaction.

Real-time, accurate delivery options improve cart conversion and customer satisfaction. Optimize fleet utilization: In-cart calculation of available capacity, alongside enforced blackout periods down to the hour, prevent overbooking, order cancellations, reschedules, and fleet underutilization.

In-cart calculation of available capacity, alongside enforced blackout periods down to the hour, prevent overbooking, order cancellations, reschedules, and fleet underutilization. Invent new business drivers: Use delivery-slot insights to influence customer cart choices; for example: discount underutilized slots, consolidate orders in the same service area with eco-friendly branded delivery options, or incentivize repeat customers with preferred slots.

"Leading retailers recognize that last-mile success comes from delivering perfect customer experiences, while reducing costs," comments Guy Bloch , CEO of Bringg. "Dynamic Delivery Slots help them do just that."

About Bringg

Global retailers and logistics providers reduce costs and deliver differentiated customer experiences with Bringg Last-Mile Solutions. Through Bringg's modular technology platform, integrated fleet network, and services suite, leading retailers automate processes, optimize order delivery, and invent new business models. Unlock flexibility at scale. Any order. Any fleet. Delivered. www.bringg.com

