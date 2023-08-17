Cold Chain Monitoring Market to be Worth $119.74 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cold chain monitoring market size is expected to reach USD 119.74 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.5% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The main factors driving the market's growth are the increasing demand for pharmaceutical and other temperature-sensitive products worldwide, stringent regulations regarding the storage and shipment of pharmaceutical products, and increasing private and government investments in the cold storage warehouse industry.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Growing technological advancements are expected to boost cold chain monitoring solutions innovation. The growing trade of pharmaceutical and temperature-sensitive products globally is anticipated to spur industry growth over the forecast period

In terms of component, the software segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 23.7% from 2023 to 2030. The need to analyze data collected from hardware devices to improve the overall cold chain operations is driving the growth of the software segment

Based on application, the food & beverages segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of 78.8% and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2023 to 2030. The growing demand for processed food and changes in consumer preferences is driving the demand for cold chain monitoring solutions across the food & beverages sector

Read full market research report, "Cold Chain Monitoring Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Software), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Cold Chain Monitoring Market Growth & Trends

The increasing demand for vegetables, meat, fruits, and dairy products globally is projected to drive the market's growth. Processed food items require continuous temperature monitoring during transportation and storage to prevent contamination and maintain the quality of the products. The cold chain service providers adopt the monitoring solutions as it delivers benefits such as safety, cost efficiencies, real-time tracking, and lower downtime, which help them in achieving their revenue goals. The technological advancements in connected devices technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), radio frequency identification (RFID), intelligent sensors, and others are also expected to bolster the market's growth.

The North America region is estimated to maintain the largest market share of revenue over the forecast period owing to the factors such as well-developed transportation and distribution systems, high technology adoption rate, and increasing demand for processed food products. In North America, the U.S. market is expected to hold the largest revenue share from 2023 to 2030, owing to the presence of many cold chain monitoring solution providers and the ever-increasing demand for pharmaceutical and processed food products. The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness a high growth rate over the forecast period due to the rising population, rapid industrialization, and advancements in transportation & warehousing technologies in emerging economies such as India and China. The key players in the market are adopting different development strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, to expand their presence and market share in the cold chain monitoring industry.

Cold Chain Monitoring Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 28.89 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 119.74 billion Growth rate CAGR of 22.5% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Cold Chain Monitoring Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cold chain monitoring market based on component, application, and region:

Cold Chain Monitoring Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Hardware

Sensors



RFID Devices



Telematics



Networking Devices



Others

Software

On-premise



Cloud-based

Cold Chain Monitoring Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Food & Beverages

Fruits & Vegetables



Fruit Pulp & Concentrates



Dairy Products



Milk





Butter





Cheese





Ice cream





Others



Fish, Meat, and Seafood



Processed Food



Bakery & Confectionary



Others

Pharmaceuticals

Vaccines



Blood Banking



Others

Others

Cold Chain Monitoring Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Spain



Italy



Norway



Netherlands



Switzerland



Russia

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Singapore



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

(KSA)

UAE



South Africa

List of Key Players in the Cold Chain Monitoring Market

ELPRO-BUCHS AG

Carrier

Berlinger & Co. AG

Savi Technology

ORBCOMM

Geotab Inc.

Monnit Corporation

Controlant

Zest Labs, Inc.

Infratab, Inc.

